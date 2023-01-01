The Vallindras Distillery on Halki’s main square has been distilling the kitron liqueur in the same way since 1896, passing from one generation to the next. It's made from the eponymous citrus fruit that looks like a large, lumpy lemon, and the distillery makes three varieties varying in colour and strength, as well as a spice-infused liqueur. While the exact recipe is top secret, visitors can check out the museum-like facilities, sample the wares and stock up on supplies.

The cafe/bar that specialises in kitrón-based cocktails is a couple of minutes' walk down a side street.