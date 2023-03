From Plateia Pounta, a zigzag path leads up to the large Church of the Virgin, Panagia, which sits perched on the side of a hill above the town and acts as a magnet for sunset-watchers (though it's equally lovely at sunrise). It's an easy 15-minute walk without steps, with spectacular views down to Hora, cliffs and the islands of Milos and Sifnos in the distance.