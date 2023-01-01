Crowning a low hill just north of Hora, this Early Bronze Age settlement is one of the Aegean's most significant prehistoric sites. There are restored walled terraces that follow the relief of the hill and the low ruins of several Cycladic-style buildings to explore; visiting the Archaeological Museum in Hora first is good for context. If driving, take the signed turnoff between Ormos and Hora, or walk the traditional stone footpath from the back of Hora (15 minutes). Great views.