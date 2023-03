A remote and beautiful 13km drive northeast of Hora lies what is locally believed to be the final resting place of Homer, Greece's greatest poet, who wrote the epics Odyssey and Iliad. While there are various legends surrounding Homer's Ios connections, and the Dutch archaeologist Pasch van Krienen declaring this tomb to be Homer's in 1771 may have little historical evidence behind it, Hellenic coins from Ios do bear Homer's likeness and name. And the drive is stunning.