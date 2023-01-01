A flight of whitewashed steps leads to the fortified monastery of Moni Zoödohou Pigis, high above the Kastro. Originally built as a women’s monastery in 1690, this is where the nuns and villagers would hide out during pirate attacks. The monastery has recently opened to the public, and you can go into the church and the visitors' room, or check out the amazing views. Don't miss the nuns' emergency escape route, by rope down the cliffs out the back.