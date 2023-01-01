The handsome Bazeos Tower stands prominently in the landscape about 2km east of Sangri. It was built in its original form as a monastery during the 17th century, and was later bought by the Bazeos family, whose modern descendants have refurbished the building with skill and imagination. The castle now functions as a cultural centre and stages excellent art in summer exhibitions and the annual Naxos Festival in July and August, when concerts, plays and literary readings are held.