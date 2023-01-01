About 2km south of the village of Sangri is the rather unsympathetically restored 6th-century BC Temple of Demeter. The ruins and reconstructions are not large, but they are historically interesting. Demeter was the goddess of grain, and temples were built to her in fertile areas such as the valley running south from Sangri; the remains were discovered in 1949. Signs point the way from Sangri.

The small museum features ceramics, iron objects and fragments from statues of Apollo, Demeter and Zeus, found at the site.