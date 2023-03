In Flerio, near Mili, is an ancient marble-working area. There remain two examples of kouroi, large marble statues created in the 7th and 6th centuries BC. Each measures about 5.5m and both are in a broken state (the theory being that they were damaged during transportation or were simply left unfinished by dissatisfied sculptors). The first kouros you come to is lying on its back under a tree; the second is on a hillside about 500m away.