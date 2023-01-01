This atmospheric gallery is on the way to Kamari, in Argyros Canava, one of the oldest wineries on the island. The walls and niches of the wine caverns feature paintings and sculptures by some 30 contemporary Greek artists, one of them from Santorini. Winemaking is still in the owner’s blood, and part of the complex produces some stellar vintages under the Art Space Wines label (only available for purchase at the gallery). Tastings (from €10) enhance the experience.