At the Koutsoyannopoulos Winery en route to Kamari, this slightly kitsch but fun museum in a traditional canava (winery) depicts the traditional winemaking process through a series of cheesy dioramas. Admission includes tastings of four wines; none are exceptional, though Koutsoyannopoulos Winery is the only one to produce a very palatable Kamaritis dessert wine from red grapes.