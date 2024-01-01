The peaceful Catholic Cathedral of Santorini, dedicated to St John the Baptist, is off the standard tourist route and well worth seeking out. The church is attended regularly by the island's Catholic population (around 500 people) and masses are celebrated on Sundays at 10am (from June to September masses are also celebrated on Saturdays and Sundays at 7pm).
