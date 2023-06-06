Fira

Santorini’s main town of Fira is a vibrant place, having bounced back since the 1956 earthquake. Its caldera edge is layered with swish hotels, cave houses and infinity pools, all backed by a warren of narrow streets packed with shops, more bars and restaurants. And people.

  • Ancient pottery in Museum of Prehistoric Thera.

    Museum of Prehistoric Thera

    Fira

    Opposite the bus station, this well-presented museum houses extraordinary finds excavated from Akrotiri, which has been settled since neolithic times…

  • The Old port below Fira where the only way up and down to the town is the donkeys, the cable car or to walk.

    Old Port

    Fira

    Sitting 220m below Fira – three minutes by cable car, or 587 steps by foot – the Old Port, also known as Fira Skala, is now mainly used by cruise ship…

  • Skaros Rock

    Skaros Rock

    Fira

    From Imerovigli, a sign points west for the track to Skaros, the conical peninsula jutting out into the caldera. Not only geologically interesting, it is…

  • Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral

    Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral

    Fira

    Sitting prominently on the caldera edge in Fira, the Orthodox Cathedral can be seen from many parts of Santorini. Built in 1827, it was badly damaged in…

  • Catholic Cathedral

    Catholic Cathedral

    Fira

    The peaceful Catholic Cathedral of Santorini, dedicated to St John the Baptist, is off the standard tourist route and well worth seeking out. The church…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    Fira

    Near the cable-car station, this museum houses a few impressive finds from Akrotiri and Ancient Thira, such as vast amphorae and painted oil burners…

  • Gyzi Megaron

    Gyzi Megaron

    Fira

    At the north end of Fira, this museum displays fascinating before-and-after photographs of the 1956 earthquake, along with centuries-old maps of the…

