This tiny port of colourful fishing boats lies 300 steps below Oia. It’s a steep haul down and up again but well worth it for the views of the blood-red cliffs, the harbour and back up at Oia. Once you’re down there, have lunch at one of the excellent, if pricey, fish tavernas right on the water’s edge.

In summer, boats and tours go from Ammoudi to Thirasia daily; check with travel agencies in Fira for departure times.