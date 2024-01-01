Cultural Village

In cooperation with the lauded Selene restaurant, this Pyrgos venue explores the traditional way of life in Santorini before it became a tourist mecca. Different rooms display different aspects of old Santorini, but the highlight is the gallery of photographs taken before Santorini's devastating 1956 earthquake. It's 100m from Pyrgos' central bus and carpark.
First settled by the Dorians in the 9th century BC, Ancient Thira consists of Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine ruins and is an atmospheric and rewarding…
Opposite the bus station, this well-presented museum houses extraordinary finds excavated from Akrotiri, which has been settled since neolithic times…
This atmospheric gallery is on the way to Kamari, in Argyros Canava, one of the oldest wineries on the island. The walls and niches of the wine caverns…
A flight of whitewashed steps leads to the fortified monastery of Moni Zoödohou Pigis, high above the Kastro. Originally built as a women’s monastery in…
Head up the alleyway behind Sally's Rooftop Garden and then proceed upwards by trial and error, along cracked steps and through ancient archways, and…
One of Santorini's prettiest beaches, this secluded southwestern cove, surrounded by cliffs, is only reachable by boat.
If you want to watch the greatest free show on earth (the sunset!) in seclusion, well, you're out of luck. Word is out, and you will be joined at the tip…
Popular with those who like to bare all and backed by some spectacular rock formations, this southern beach is particularly beautiful at sunset. Go up…
