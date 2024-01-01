Cultural Village

Santorini

In cooperation with the lauded Selene restaurant, this Pyrgos venue explores the traditional way of life in Santorini before it became a tourist mecca. Different rooms display different aspects of old Santorini, but the highlight is the gallery of photographs taken before Santorini's devastating 1956 earthquake. It's 100m from Pyrgos' central bus and carpark.

  • The ruins of ancient Thira, a prehistoric village at the top of the mountain Mesa Vouno, Santorini, Greece.; Shutterstock ID 2073629570; your: Barbara Di Castro; gl: 65050; netsuite: digital; full: poi 2073629570

  • Ancient pottery in Museum of Prehistoric Thera.

  • Moni Zoödohou Pigis

    Moni Zoödohou Pigis

    28.39 MILES

    A flight of whitewashed steps leads to the fortified monastery of Moni Zoödohou Pigis, high above the Kastro. Originally built as a women’s monastery in…

  • Panagia Gremiotissa

    Panagia Gremiotissa

    25.39 MILES

    Head up the alleyway behind Sally's Rooftop Garden and then proceed upwards by trial and error, along cracked steps and through ancient archways, and…

  • White (Aspri) Beach

    White (Aspri) Beach

    4.31 MILES

    One of Santorini's prettiest beaches, this secluded southwestern cove, surrounded by cliffs, is only reachable by boat.

  • Akrotiri Lighthouse

    Akrotiri Lighthouse

    5.46 MILES

    If you want to watch the greatest free show on earth (the sunset!) in seclusion, well, you're out of luck. Word is out, and you will be joined at the tip…

  • Vlihada Beach

    Vlihada Beach

    2.91 MILES

    Popular with those who like to bare all and backed by some spectacular rock formations, this southern beach is particularly beautiful at sunset. Go up…

Nearby Santorini attractions

1. Art Space

0.65 MILES

This atmospheric gallery is on the way to Kamari, in Argyros Canava, one of the oldest wineries on the island. The walls and niches of the wine caverns…

2. Wine Museum

1.26 MILES

At the Koutsoyannopoulos Winery en route to Kamari, this slightly kitsch but fun museum in a traditional canava (winery) depicts the traditional…

3. Ancient Thira

1.98 MILES

First settled by the Dorians in the 9th century BC, Ancient Thira consists of Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine ruins and is an atmospheric and rewarding…

4. Kamari Beach

1.99 MILES

One of the most popular black sand beaches, this east coast beauty has calm waters for bathing and numerous restaurants and cafes.

5. Perissa Beach

2.39 MILES

Long, popular stretch of black sand to the southeast, with full facilities and some excellent tavernas. An all-night beach bar adds to the vibe.

6. Museum of Prehistoric Thera

2.64 MILES

Opposite the bus station, this well-presented museum houses extraordinary finds excavated from Akrotiri, which has been settled since neolithic times…

7. Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral

2.71 MILES

Sitting prominently on the caldera edge in Fira, the Orthodox Cathedral can be seen from many parts of Santorini. Built in 1827, it was badly damaged in…

8. Old Port

2.81 MILES

Sitting 220m below Fira – three minutes by cable car, or 587 steps by foot – the Old Port, also known as Fira Skala, is now mainly used by cruise ship…