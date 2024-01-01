Folklore Museum

At the Hora end of Ano Meria village, this tiny museum is up a side road, indicated by a hand-painted sign on the main road. It provides a glimpse of Folegandros village life. Ask the bus driver to drop you off nearby. If no one is there, an old woman may mysteriously appear and open up for you.
Folegandros
Signposted off the main coastal road some 10km south of the port, this huge and atmospheric cave remains impressive despite much looting of stalactites…
From Plateia Pounta, a zigzag path leads up to the large Church of the Virgin, Panagia, which sits perched on the side of a hill above the town and acts…
A flight of whitewashed steps leads to the fortified monastery of Moni Zoödohou Pigis, high above the Kastro. Originally built as a women’s monastery in…
Head up the alleyway behind Sally's Rooftop Garden and then proceed upwards by trial and error, along cracked steps and through ancient archways, and…
This lovely cove, lapped at by clear, cerulean waters, is a favourite with sunbathers who like to bare all. It's reached via a 20-minute scramble along a…
The long pedestrianised main street of this enchanting village is lined with services and a whole lot of stylish boutiques, bars and restaurants. Follow…
From the seaward end of town, a steep but sturdy path leads down the cliff to this tiny blue-domed church, set on its own little promontory surrounded by…
Sarakiniko's meringue-like rock formations and caves attract scores of budding photographers, even in winter. The sandy beach is tiny but there's a deep…
Reachable by bus during the summer months, this pebble-and-sand beach is fringed by several good tavernas serving fish and seafood, and there's a decent…
Currents can be treacherous here, but this pristine cove, hemmed in by rocky crags, is well worth the 2km hike down from the bus stop near the church of…
One of Folegandros' loveliest beaches, the Katergo Beach cove is great for sunbathing, though swimming to the nearby islet is not recommended due to…
From the saddle between Kastro and Horio, a surfaced road leads southwest for 5km to Moni Episkopis, under renovation during research time. The remains…
Just west of Kastro, above steeply terraced fields and reached by a flight of whitewashed steps, is the reclusive, beautiful Horio. Still home to a dozen…
A Venetian fortress that stood here in the 13th century gave Kastro its name. Today it is a charming, lived-in place, with winding alleyways between…