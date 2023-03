This beautiful stretch of golden sand has craggy cliffs on either side and an excellent waterfront restaurant. It's backed by some large resorts and, consequently, rows of recliners line the sand. A rainbow flag down the western end (to the right facing the water) marks the gay section. Just past here is the beginning of the nude area; most of the guys head to a tiny cove a little further along the path.

Buses head here, via Ano Mera, from the Old Port station.