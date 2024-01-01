Kalo Livadi

Mykonos

Adding to the scrappy surrounds of this sandy beach is the ruined shell of Lohan Beach House, the setting for MTV show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club. Ironically, the club had already been abandoned before the 'reality' show aired in early 2019. There is, however, an unrelated upmarket resort-style bar at the far end of the beach.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • 16 July 2018: Excavations on the Greek island of Delos.

    Ancient Delos

    8.07 MILES

    Delos has a special place in Greek mythology. When Leto was pregnant with twins Apollo and Artemis, she was relentlessly pursued by a vengeful Hera – the…

  • Paros Park at sunset.

    Paros Park

    22.24 MILES

    This 80-hectare park north of Naoussa features impressive rock formations, caves, hidden coves and gorgeous beaches. There's a lot going on here, with…

  • NAXOS ISLAND, GREECE - OCTOBER 24, 2016: Restaurant in Naxos Chora old town, Naxos island in Greece; Shutterstock ID 1946588611; your: Erin Lenczycki; gl: 65050; netsuite: Digital; full: POI 1946588611

    Kastro

    22.67 MILES

    The most alluring part of Hora is the 13th-century residential neighbourhood of Kastro, which Marco Sanudo made the capital of his duchy in 1207. Behind…

  • Front entrance of Panagia Ekatontapyliani church at the island of Paros in Cyclades, Greece.

    Panagia Ekatontapyliani

    27.81 MILES

    The Panagia Ekatontapyliani, which dates from AD 326, is one of the finest churches in the Cyclades. The building is three distinct churches: Agios…

  • Original Naxian Lions statues in the Archaeological Museum of Delos, a museum on the historic island of Delos, near Mykonos in the South Aegean, Greece.

    Archaeological Museum

    7.83 MILES

    A vast haul of artefacts has been protected from the elements and displayed in this must-see museum, including the originals of many of the frescoes,…

  • Vallindras Distillery

    Vallindras Distillery

    25.9 MILES

    The Vallindras Distillery on Halki’s main square has been distilling the kitron liqueur in the same way since 1896, passing from one generation to the…

  • Fish & Olive

    Fish & Olive

    25.89 MILES

    This gallery displays the exquisite work of Naxian potter Katharina Bolesch and her partner, artist and jewellery designer Alexander Reichardt. Each piece…

  • Temple of Apollo

    Temple of Apollo

    22.4 MILES

    From Naxos Town Harbour, a causeway leads to the Palatia islet and the striking, unfinished Temple of Apollo, Naxos’ most famous landmark (also known as…

View more attractions

Nearby Mykonos attractions

1. Kalafatis

0.91 MILES

This wide, sandy beach is good for windsurfing and other water sports. Buses head here from Hora's Old Port station.

2. Elia

1.17 MILES

This beautiful stretch of golden sand has craggy cliffs on either side and an excellent waterfront restaurant. It's backed by some large resorts and,…

3. Tourliani Monastery

1.22 MILES

Located in the centre of Ano Mera, the island's other main settlement, this castle-like monastery (founded in 1537 but rebuilt in 1767) has a gorgeous…

4. Agrari

1.52 MILES

There's lots of free sand to spread out on at this lovely sandy cove, and a beach bar to retreat to if you get parched. There are no buses but it's easily…

5. Lia

1.85 MILES

Small beach with a diving centre and waves that make it more suitable for sunbathing than swimming.

6. Super Paradise

2.41 MILES

Flashy, trashy and great for people-watching – Super Paradise is Mykonos' most popular gay-friendly beach. The action is split between the glitzy JackieO'…

7. Ftelia

2.48 MILES

There's a somewhat barren feel to this long, sandy beach that's often buffeted by strong winds – good for windsurfers, less so for everyone else.

8. Paradise

3.13 MILES

Clear waters and golden sands make this one of the island's most famous beaches. It's completely lined with noisy beach bars and rows of umbrellas, but…