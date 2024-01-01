Ftelia

Mykonos

There's a somewhat barren feel to this long, sandy beach that's often buffeted by strong winds – good for windsurfers, less so for everyone else.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • 16 July 2018: Excavations on the Greek island of Delos.

    Ancient Delos

    7.46 MILES

    Delos has a special place in Greek mythology. When Leto was pregnant with twins Apollo and Artemis, she was relentlessly pursued by a vengeful Hera – the…

  • Paros Park at sunset.

    Paros Park

    23.32 MILES

    This 80-hectare park north of Naoussa features impressive rock formations, caves, hidden coves and gorgeous beaches. There's a lot going on here, with…

  • NAXOS ISLAND, GREECE - OCTOBER 24, 2016: Restaurant in Naxos Chora old town, Naxos island in Greece; Shutterstock ID 1946588611; your: Erin Lenczycki; gl: 65050; netsuite: Digital; full: POI 1946588611

    Kastro

    24.51 MILES

    The most alluring part of Hora is the 13th-century residential neighbourhood of Kastro, which Marco Sanudo made the capital of his duchy in 1207. Behind…

  • Front entrance of Panagia Ekatontapyliani church at the island of Paros in Cyclades, Greece.

    Panagia Ekatontapyliani

    28.74 MILES

    The Panagia Ekatontapyliani, which dates from AD 326, is one of the finest churches in the Cyclades. The building is three distinct churches: Agios…

  • Original Naxian Lions statues in the Archaeological Museum of Delos, a museum on the historic island of Delos, near Mykonos in the South Aegean, Greece.

    Archaeological Museum

    7.21 MILES

    A vast haul of artefacts has been protected from the elements and displayed in this must-see museum, including the originals of many of the frescoes,…

  • Vallindras Distillery

    Vallindras Distillery

    28.07 MILES

    The Vallindras Distillery on Halki’s main square has been distilling the kitron liqueur in the same way since 1896, passing from one generation to the…

  • Fish & Olive

    Fish & Olive

    28.05 MILES

    This gallery displays the exquisite work of Naxian potter Katharina Bolesch and her partner, artist and jewellery designer Alexander Reichardt. Each piece…

  • Temple of Apollo

    Temple of Apollo

    24.22 MILES

    From Naxos Town Harbour, a causeway leads to the Palatia islet and the striking, unfinished Temple of Apollo, Naxos’ most famous landmark (also known as…

Nearby Mykonos attractions

1. Tourliani Monastery

1.26 MILES

Located in the centre of Ano Mera, the island's other main settlement, this castle-like monastery (founded in 1537 but rebuilt in 1767) has a gorgeous…

2. Panormos

1.38 MILES

A chunk of this gorgeous sandy beach is given over to a pretentious beach-bar complex, but that still leaves a large expanse of golden sand to spread out…

3. Agios Sostis

1.81 MILES

This gorgeous, wide strip of golden sand receives far fewer visitors than the south coast. There's no shade and only limited parking but there's a popular…

4. Mersini

2.2 MILES

Practically deserted sandy beach with calm waters, reachable via an unpaved road.

5. Fokos

2.29 MILES

This little-visited sandy beach on the north coast has a good taverna, but you'll need an ATV to tackle the rutted road.

6. Kalo Livadi

2.48 MILES

Adding to the scrappy surrounds of this sandy beach is the ruined shell of Lohan Beach House, the setting for MTV show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club…

7. Archaeological Museum of Mykonos

2.7 MILES

A headless, almost limbless 2nd-century BC statue of Hercules in Parian marble is the highlight of this small, well-presented collection. Otherwise it's…

8. Agia Anna

2.71 MILES

This small golden-sand beach, right on a busy thoroughfare, is not one of Mykonos' finest but it is centrally located, popular with families and good for…