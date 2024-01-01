There's a somewhat barren feel to this long, sandy beach that's often buffeted by strong winds – good for windsurfers, less so for everyone else.
Ftelia
Mykonos
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.46 MILES
Delos has a special place in Greek mythology. When Leto was pregnant with twins Apollo and Artemis, she was relentlessly pursued by a vengeful Hera – the…
23.32 MILES
This 80-hectare park north of Naoussa features impressive rock formations, caves, hidden coves and gorgeous beaches. There's a lot going on here, with…
24.51 MILES
The most alluring part of Hora is the 13th-century residential neighbourhood of Kastro, which Marco Sanudo made the capital of his duchy in 1207. Behind…
28.74 MILES
The Panagia Ekatontapyliani, which dates from AD 326, is one of the finest churches in the Cyclades. The building is three distinct churches: Agios…
7.21 MILES
A vast haul of artefacts has been protected from the elements and displayed in this must-see museum, including the originals of many of the frescoes,…
28.07 MILES
The Vallindras Distillery on Halki’s main square has been distilling the kitron liqueur in the same way since 1896, passing from one generation to the…
28.05 MILES
This gallery displays the exquisite work of Naxian potter Katharina Bolesch and her partner, artist and jewellery designer Alexander Reichardt. Each piece…
24.22 MILES
From Naxos Town Harbour, a causeway leads to the Palatia islet and the striking, unfinished Temple of Apollo, Naxos’ most famous landmark (also known as…
Nearby Mykonos attractions
1.26 MILES
Located in the centre of Ano Mera, the island's other main settlement, this castle-like monastery (founded in 1537 but rebuilt in 1767) has a gorgeous…
1.38 MILES
A chunk of this gorgeous sandy beach is given over to a pretentious beach-bar complex, but that still leaves a large expanse of golden sand to spread out…
1.81 MILES
This gorgeous, wide strip of golden sand receives far fewer visitors than the south coast. There's no shade and only limited parking but there's a popular…
2.2 MILES
Practically deserted sandy beach with calm waters, reachable via an unpaved road.
2.29 MILES
This little-visited sandy beach on the north coast has a good taverna, but you'll need an ATV to tackle the rutted road.
2.48 MILES
Adding to the scrappy surrounds of this sandy beach is the ruined shell of Lohan Beach House, the setting for MTV show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club…
7. Archaeological Museum of Mykonos
2.7 MILES
A headless, almost limbless 2nd-century BC statue of Hercules in Parian marble is the highlight of this small, well-presented collection. Otherwise it's…
2.71 MILES
This small golden-sand beach, right on a busy thoroughfare, is not one of Mykonos' finest but it is centrally located, popular with families and good for…