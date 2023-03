Ornos, Mykonos' third-biggest settlement, straddles an isthmus 3km south of Hora. The small south-facing beach is wall-to-wall umbrellas and beach bars. On the other side is a quieter stretch of sand abutting a shallow bay; it's better for sunbathing and kitesurfing than it is for swimming. In between, there's the best selection of eateries outside of Hora.

Buses head here from Hora's Fabrika station.