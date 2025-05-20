Short distances and quick journey times make getting around the compact Greek island of Mykonos easy. Cheap options are many: a useful bus network runs during the tourist season (April to October) with frequent service and low fares, while small boats connect many of the most popular beaches on the south coast.

For maximum flexibility, you can hire a motorbike or car, although finding parking is a huge pain in July and August, especially at the more popular beaches where parking lots are few and fees are high. Although taxis are not plentiful, various other options mean that you can get around Mykonos without the hassle and expense of renting a car.

Buses and cars near the harbor in Hora. Ed Freeman/Getty Images

Join the crowd on a bus

A comprehensive network of buses covers popular areas on Mykonos. Operated by the national cooperative KTEL, services run reasonably frequently throughout the day; you can get to most important places on the island, including the airport, for about €2 (US$2.25; fares vary slightly depending on the distance of the trip). Buses depart from two stations in the main town of Hora: Fabrika is just south of the old town, while Old Port is 0.5km (0.3 miles) north of the center. Travel times are short: the trip from New Port (where large ferries dock) or the airport to Hora takes under 20 minutes (depending on traffic).

Despite journeys being measured in minutes, the buses are those typically found on long-distance coach services, complete with narrow entry doors. This only compounds the crush of riders in summer when demand easily outstrips the supply of seats and you may have to wait a while for a free space. Beat the line by booking a seat in advance – even for a short hop – at the KTEL website.

Routes serving the party beaches and their nocturnal clubs may run until 2am in summer. Note that service to the north and east coasts is sparse or nonexistent.

Cars parked above Hora. Alena Veasey/Shutterstock

Rent a car to explore island-wide

It’s simple to rent a car on Mykonos, either from a well-known firm or one of several local vendors. Arrange well in advance in the peak summer months or expect to be left carless when demand outstrips supply. For a spontaneous rental of a day or two, it may be easiest to hire a car through your accommodations.

A car gives you full freedom to explore all of Mykonos – though there are drawbacks, especially in summer. The relatively short drives along the island’s limited road network can be harrowing due to narrow lanes, cliffside plunges and incessant peak-season traffic. Parking is also stressful in Hora and at the beaches; expect hefty fines if you decide to leave your car in an unapproved spot. Additionally, some of the more remote beaches are accessible only by dirt tracks not recommended for a non-4WD automobile.

A good strategy is to rent a car for just one day to fully explore the compact island, sparing you the attendant hassles for the remainder of your trip. With careful shopping, you may find daily rates for as low as €35 per day (US$39) or less for a small car, which is what you want for the tight parking and narrow lanes of the island.

Scooters and motorbikes parked in Hora. Pawel Kazmierczak/Shutterstock

Park anywhere with a motorbike or scooter

Buzzing about Mykonos on two wheels is an excellent alternative to driving a car, as the narrow roads are less of an issue and parking is much, much easier. Businesses renting motorbikes or scooters are plentiful – but non-EU residents should note a crucial caveat: you’ll need a motorcycle or motorbike license valid in your home country. Rates are usually under €35 (US$39) per day.

Take on a cycling challenge with bike hire

Twisting, hilly roads and very narrow lanes with myriad blind curves make bike riding difficult on Mykonos. And that’s before you add in drivers maniacally speeding to make up for time spent stalled in traffic. This doesn’t deter everyone though, and you’ll find multiple places to rent bikes. If you want to leave the choice of a safe and interesting back road to the experts, consider joining a bike tour. Yummy Pedals offers a range of routes for various fitness levels and interests.

Get a taxi

With hordes of holidaymakers descending on the island, taxis are expensive on Mykonos. You’ll find taxi stands at the airport, in Hora and at the ferry ports. Relatively short trips can cost €15–25 (US$17–28), and in high season taxis are in short supply and waits can be long. If you want certainty, for an added surcharge, you can try booking a taxi in advance. Most places to stay will pick you up at the ferry ports or airport for about €10 (US$11.50) if you arrange for this in advance. Uber is available on the island, but can be oversubscribed at busy times.

Water taxis docked near Paraga Beach. stoyanh/Shutterstock

Cruise the coast in a boat

A water taxi service using small boats (caïques) operates from May to September linking the most popular beaches on the south coast. Service runs hourly going east from Ornos to Elia from about 10am until 2pm. Return service going west runs from around noon until 4pm. Beach stops include Platys Gialos, Paraga, Paradise, Super Paradise and Agrari. Fares cost €10 (US$11.50) for one hop or €20 (US$23) for an all-day pass.

In town, the Mykonos Sea Bus runs a convenient and speedy service linking New Port (where large ferries dock) with Hora’s Old Port (some fast ferries plus local buses) and the heart of the vehicle-free old town. Summer service runs every 30 minutes from 8:30am until 11pm and costs only €2 (US$2.25).

Wander Hora and the south coast on foot

Getting around by foot on Mykonos is viable for the beaches and holiday rentals close to Hora such as Tourlos and Megali Ammos. It’s also possible to walk between the south coast beaches from Ornos in the west to Super Paradise; the beach walk between Platys Gialos Beach and Paradise Beach is even an island highlight. Elsewhere, however, a lack of long-distance trails and the narrow, busy roads means walking around the island is not recommended.

There is limited accessible transportation in Mykonos

Accessible transportation is very limited on Mykonos. Neither public buses nor taxis have wheelchair access. Steep stone stairs abound, walkways are not friendly to people with reduced mobility and crowds jam the lanes and alleys of Hora, the über-popular old town. Tiny, jammed lanes and lack of parking mean that even with an accessible vehicle, it would be difficult to get close to the beaches in summer. For accessible transport, some companies do have suitable vans, but they should be booked well in advance in summer. One option is Mykonos Transfer.