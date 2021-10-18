There’s much more to Mykonos than its justifiably famous party scene.

By day, more than two dozen beaches are abuzz with people – there’s one for your every mood. Lounge around sunbathing and sipping cocktails or take the plunge and opt for adventure above or below the sparkling water’s surface. On land, Mykonos may not be big, but it offers variety, especially in the hilly interior where tiny villages are a stark change of pace from busy Hora and its old town jammed with amusements.

In addition to its natural beauty, Mykonos has an impressive array of historical sites and cultural experiences. Best of all, it's surprisingly easy to get around.

And just offshore lies Delos island, a tiny but magnificent ancient sacred site. If you’re not careful, you’ll find so much to do that you might actually want to go to bed early!

Three to four days is usually enough to explore the main attractions, enjoy the beaches and experience the nightlife that Mykonos is most known for.

Wandering the narrow streets of Hora is a delightful way to spend the afternoon © SHansche / Getty Images / iStockphoto

1. Explore island life in Mykonos Town

Mykonos’s main town, Hora, known simply as Mykonos Town, is the perfect introduction to the island and life in a traditional, pedestrian-friendly, busy Greek port. Its narrow lanes get packed with people in high season. They weave past a kaleidoscope of high-end boutiques, crammed shops selling essentials, lively cafes and top restaurants you’ll want to return to at night. Its charming squares and hidden courtyards are perfect places for a leisurely stroll.

After getting jostled on the main streets, pick an emptier angle and veer off into Hora’s quieter corners to fully appreciate the island’s vibe and get a fresh view on those picture-perfect windmills. The town’s small, so you’ll never get lost for long.

Planning tip: Download an offline map on your phone to help you navigate the labyrinth of streets, especially when venturing into less touristy areas where signs might be scarce.

2. See a centuries-old masterpiece at Panagia Paraportiani

Though the translated name may be mundane (‘Our Lady of the Side Gate’), everything else about this geometric church complex is extraordinary. Five separate chapels are linked by a dazzling white-washed exterior under a low dome. Look for the subtle differences of the four on the ground-level, then find the tiny stairs leading to the fifth. It’s a brilliant look at the opulent decor favored by the Greek Orthodox faith.

Planning tip: Respect the religious significance of the complex – and all churches in Greece – by wearing clothing that covers your shoulders and knees when visiting.

The windmills on Mykonos are an iconic sight © Te Von Cieminski / Getty Images / EyeEm

3. Capture the perfect sunset at the windmills

Stars of countless selfies, the seven windmills silently overlooking Hora’s harbor are icons of the island and one of Mykonos' best easy hikes. Take the short walk up the small hill on which they perch and watch ferries arriving with ever-more holiday-makers. The panoramic views from this vantage point are breathtaking and provide an excellent backdrop for memorable photographs. Stick around for one of the island’s best sunset views.

4. Take in contemporary art at Rarity Gallery

On the edge of the old town section of Hora, this small gallery in a lovely historic manor house has ever-changing exhibitions of top contemporary painting, photography, design and more. Nearby, you’ll find several more galleries with works for sale, such as Art and Soul, which has been catering to high-end collectors for more than three decades. The gallery often showcases works from emerging artists, making it a great spot to discover new talent.

Detour: Spend some extra time exploring the nearby galleries and boutiques after visiting the galley, as many feature up-and-coming artists and unique pieces that you won’t find anywhere else.

5. Navigate nautical history at the Aegean Maritime Museum

Greeks have plied the sea for millennia. Plunge into the history of Aegean seafaring at this compact museum just south of Hora’s touristy hub. Out in its quiet garden, grab the wheel of an old sailing ship and imagine you’re Odysseus navigating to return to far-off Ithaca. Inside, browse models that recall the battle scene in the galley in Spartacus and navigate all manner of nautical memorabilia from across the centuries.

Mykonos is perfect for a fun romantic break © Nico De Pasquale Photography / Getty Images

6. Relax at Paraga Beach

Ten minutes after you arrive on Mykonos you can enjoy a perfect day of sun-soaked relaxation on Paraga Beach. Beach clubs offer beachside food and drink as well as loungers and gear for watersports. Scorpios Beach Club is one of the best, providing a premium beachside experience with comfortable sunbeds, umbrellas and attentive service. The beach’s serene environment and crystal-clear waters make it an ideal spot for a relaxing day.

Planning tip: Given Paraga Beach’s popularity, especially at Scorpio’s, book your sunbeds and dining reservations in advance.

7. Party the night away at Paradise Beach

First among the string of south coast beaches, Paradise is the place to revel in everything Mykonos is known for: fine golden sand, alluring azure water, tavernas and clubs ready to cater to almost any whim and a pervasive feeling of carefree pleasure. The vibrant atmosphere makes it a top spot for those looking to experience the island’s iconic nightlife. In summer the fun only pauses for an hour or two around sunrise. It's certainly the most famous beach in Mykonos and one of the best too.

8. Find tranquility at Agios Sostis Beach

Partying crowds head to the south coast beaches, but the beach aficionados head to Agios Sostis for a quieter feel where its golden sand and blue water are the focus. The hours will roll past with barely a notice — rent a lounger and dine on Greek delicacies at the obliging taverna. If you feel the need for more of a buzz, adjoining Panormos Beach has daytime clubbing.

The little villages in the hills of Mykonos are a delight to explore © Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty Images

9. Uncover the charm of Ano Mera

Whether you’re hiking, biking or riding in a vehicle, the handful of tiny villages in Mykonos’s hilly interior are just a few minutes from Hora. Diminutive Ano Mera is notable for the white-washed Tourliani Monastery, which dates to the 16th century. Inside the domed church, you’ll discover gilded icons and historic artifacts. Afterwards, pause for a drink outside a village taverna.

10. Step back in time on Delos

At the top of Mykonos’ don’t-miss list, the sacred and uninhabited island of Delos is barely 2km off the west coast. It’s the birthplace of the powerful twins of myth Apollo and Artemis, both fabled hunters, and holds the ruins of temples and treasuries. While you savor the rich archeological ruins of this once sprawling city, you can imagine the twins stalking the hills of the islet with their bows. In high season boats make the quick journey here from Hora several times daily.

Planning tip: Consider hiring a guide or downloading an audio guide to fully appreciate the archaeological site’s rich history.

11. Unravel ancient history at the Archaeological Museum of Mykonos

An essential stop before you take the short boat trip to Delos, this museum in Hora showcases ancient objects collected from the sacred island as well as other remarkable finds such as a beautiful marble torso of Hercules dating to the 2nd century BCE. The museum’s collection includes artifacts that span several periods of Greek history, offering a comprehensive overview of the region’s past. Watch for creative rotating exhibitions that pair artifacts with contemporary art.

Mykonos has lots of watersports centers offering action-packed activities © IrenaV / Getty Images / iStockphoto

12. Ride the winds at Ftelia Beach

On days when the winds preclude taking a boat to Delos, have a blast windsurfing the waves instead. Many of Mykonos’ beaches are home to all manner of watersports centers where you can rent wakeboards, paddleboards, kayaks and more, like windsurfing gear.

At Ftelia Beach, located on the northern coast of the island, strong winds and open waters make it a top spot for the adrenaline-pumping sport. The beach’s consistent winds create ideal conditions for both beginners and experienced windsurfers.

Planning tip: New to some of these water sports? Take lessons or join a guided group outing.

13. Dive into Mykonos’ underwater world

Mykonos’ crystal–clear waters offer a captivating underwater landscape just waiting to be explored. From ancient wrecks to vibrant coral walls and mysterious sea caves, the island’s dive sites provide a diverse range for divers of all skill levels. Local dive operators such as GoDive Mykonos and Mykonos Diving Center both offer guided trips, gear rental and PADI lessons.

Planning tip: Before booking your dive, check the weather and sea conditions, as they can impact visibility underwater.

There's fun waiting for the entire family in Mykonos © Sven Hansche / Getty Images / EyeEm

14. Pedal through the scenic routes on a bike tour

The roads on Mykonos aren’t long, but they offer plenty for cyclists. Pedal the narrow backcountry lanes to Ano Mera or any of the more than two dozen beaches. Reward your explorations with a drink at a seaside taverna. Operators like Yummy Pedals offer bike rental, guided tours and loads of info and advice.

15. Sail the stunning coastline

Feeling the surge of a luxurious sailboat as the wind propels it through the swells is one of the classic Greek island thrills. Sailing around Mykonos is the best way to fully appreciate its filigreed coast rimmed with beaches and there’s no better way to reach Delos. Mykonos On Board offers tours and charters on its fleet of yachts and catamarans.

16. Wander the streets of Little Venice

One of Mykonos’ most picturesque spots, Little Venice’s brightly colored houses are a photographer’s – or Instagrammer’s – dream, especially at sunset when the light casts a golden glow over the water. Explore the narrow streets, pop into art galleries and enjoy a drink at one of the many waterside cafes.

Planning Tip: To capture the best photos and avoid the midday crowds, arrive between 7 and 9 a.m. or stay after 5 p.m. The early morning light is perfect for photography, and the late afternoon provides beautiful golden-hour lighting.

17. Dance the night away

While there are many clubs to choose from, Cavo Paradiso and Paradise are two of Mykonos’ most famous nightclubs, perched on a cliff overlooking the Aegean Sea. Known for legendary parties that last until dawn, the clubs regularly hosts world-renowned DJs and offer an unforgettable nightlife experience. The settings are just as spectacular as the music, with open-air designs that lets you dance under the stars. Prepare for a night filled with high energy and unforgettable moments.

Planning tip: If you’re visiting during peak season when a big-name DJ is performing, book your tickets in advance to avoid long lines. Then, arrive early, as a ticket may not guarantee immediate entry.

18. Stroll through the charming village of Ornos

The picturesque village of Ornos is just a few miles south of Mykonos Town. The village is known for its beautiful beach, lined with chic beach bars and family-friendly restaurants. The calm waters make it an ideal spot for swimming and lounging, while the surrounding area offers a more relaxed vibe compared to busier beaches.

19. Savor fine dining

For an exceptional dining experience, few places rival the offerings spread across the island. Nobu Matsuhisa Mykonos, located within the luxurious Belvedere Hotel, is a prime example. Here, Japanese-Peruvian fusion meets the creative genius of world-famous Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Signature dishes include the exquisite black cod miso, the delicate yellowtail jalapeno and the innovative Peruvian tiradito Nobu-style with a spicy, citrus-based sauce.

For a more intimate and romantic setting, Nero Nero at Ornos Bay provides an unforgettable dining experience. Accessible by private boat or candlelit steps leading to a wooden deck, this single-table restaurant floats over the sea and serves dishes such as lobster, scallops with foie gras, and wagyu beef.

For those who enjoy Chora’s bustling energy but still want a refined meal, Bill & Coo’s Yēvo offers a seasonal menu crafted by Chef Aggelos Bakopoulous. Heavily focused on seafood, the dishes combine textures and flavors in a stunning presentation.

Planning tip: Due to popularity, reservations at these spots are highly recommended, especially during summer.

20. Unwind at a luxurious spa

For those seeking ultimate relaxation, Mykonos also offers an array of luxurious spas that provide a peaceful escape from the island’s vibrant energy. At the Althea Spa at the Mykonos Grand Hotel & Resort, guests can indulge in treatments inspired by ancient Greek wellness traditions, such as the Greek Goddess Facial, which uses locally sourced olive oil and honey to nourish the skin.

Another exceptional retreat is the Six Senses Spa Mykonos, which emphasizes sustainable wellness and offers a personalized Wellness Screening session to create a tailored program for you.

