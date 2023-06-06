Mykonos

Boat in the Mykonos port

©Gatsi/Getty Images

Mykonos is the great glamour island of Greece and flaunts its sizzling St-Tropez-meets-Ibiza style and party-hard reputation. The high-season mix of hedonistic holidaymakers, cruise-ship crowds, buff gay men and posturing fashionistas throngs Mykonos Town (aka Hora), a gorgeous whitewashed Cycladic maze, delighting in its cubist charms and its chichi cafe-bar-boutique scene.

  • Elia beach on the Mykonos island, Cyclades, Greece.

    Elia

    Mykonos

    This beautiful stretch of golden sand has craggy cliffs on either side and an excellent waterfront restaurant. It's backed by some large resorts and,…

  • Greece, Cyclades Islands, Mykonos, Mykonos Town, Paraportiani Church, White church

    Panagia Paraportiani

    Hora (Mykonos)

    Built between the 15th and 17th centuries, Mykonos’ most famous church comprises four small chapels – plus another on an upper storey reached by an…

  • Alefkandra Little Venice Mykonos Cyclades Islands Greece

    Little Venice

    Hora (Mykonos)

    Leaning right over the water, this picturesque cluster of arcaded Venetian houses hides numerous bars, boutiques and clubs.

  • Ornos

    Ornos

    Mykonos

    Ornos, Mykonos' third-biggest settlement, straddles an isthmus 3km south of Hora. The small south-facing beach is wall-to-wall umbrellas and beach bars…

  • Archaeological Museum of Mykonos

    Archaeological Museum of Mykonos

    Hora (Mykonos)

    A headless, almost limbless 2nd-century BC statue of Hercules in Parian marble is the highlight of this small, well-presented collection. Otherwise it's…

  • Paradise

    Paradise

    Mykonos

    Clear waters and golden sands make this one of the island's most famous beaches. It's completely lined with noisy beach bars and rows of umbrellas, but…

  • Aegean Maritime Museum

    Aegean Maritime Museum

    Hora (Mykonos)

    Amid the barnacle-encrusted amphorae, ye olde nautical maps and navigation instruments, there are numerous detailed models of famous sailing ships and…

  • Kalo Livadi

    Kalo Livadi

    Mykonos

    Adding to the scrappy surrounds of this sandy beach is the ruined shell of Lohan Beach House, the setting for MTV show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club…

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

Not everything you do on Mykonos has to cause sticker shock – the island has a range of fun activities that cost nothing.

Best Time to Visit

Whether you're after a raucous beach party or a relaxing break, we've got the perfect guide for the best time to visit Mykonos.

Transportation

Short distances and quick journey times make it easy to get around Mykonos by bus, car, motorbike, taxi or boat.

Day Trips

Experience the vastly different personalities of these five lovely islands close to Mykonos — all easy to reach in a day trip.

Latest stories from Mykonos

Mykonos, Greece. Panoramic view of Mykonos town, Cyclades islands.

Activities

A first-time guide to Mykonos, Greece

Apr 4, 2025 • 6 min read

