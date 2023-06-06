Shop
©Gatsi/Getty Images
Mykonos is the great glamour island of Greece and flaunts its sizzling St-Tropez-meets-Ibiza style and party-hard reputation. The high-season mix of hedonistic holidaymakers, cruise-ship crowds, buff gay men and posturing fashionistas throngs Mykonos Town (aka Hora), a gorgeous whitewashed Cycladic maze, delighting in its cubist charms and its chichi cafe-bar-boutique scene.
Mykonos
This beautiful stretch of golden sand has craggy cliffs on either side and an excellent waterfront restaurant. It's backed by some large resorts and,…
Hora (Mykonos)
Built between the 15th and 17th centuries, Mykonos’ most famous church comprises four small chapels – plus another on an upper storey reached by an…
Hora (Mykonos)
Leaning right over the water, this picturesque cluster of arcaded Venetian houses hides numerous bars, boutiques and clubs.
Mykonos
Ornos, Mykonos' third-biggest settlement, straddles an isthmus 3km south of Hora. The small south-facing beach is wall-to-wall umbrellas and beach bars…
Archaeological Museum of Mykonos
Hora (Mykonos)
A headless, almost limbless 2nd-century BC statue of Hercules in Parian marble is the highlight of this small, well-presented collection. Otherwise it's…
Mykonos
Clear waters and golden sands make this one of the island's most famous beaches. It's completely lined with noisy beach bars and rows of umbrellas, but…
Hora (Mykonos)
Amid the barnacle-encrusted amphorae, ye olde nautical maps and navigation instruments, there are numerous detailed models of famous sailing ships and…
Mykonos
Adding to the scrappy surrounds of this sandy beach is the ruined shell of Lohan Beach House, the setting for MTV show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club…
