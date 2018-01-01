Welcome to Hora (Mykonos)
Top experiences in Hora (Mykonos)
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Hora (Mykonos) activities
Ancient Delos Tour
Our vehicle and escort will pick up you at approx. 09:00 from your hotel or your cruise ship and transfer you to the new port of Mykonos where you will meet your tour guide and sail to Delos island on our small traditional handmade wooden boats for a visit of the most important ancient civilization archaeological site of the Eastern Mediterranean. After approx. 35-40' we arrive at the legendary island and at this point, you dissembark for a 2 hour 15 minute visit on this beautiful ‘UNESCO world heritage’ landmark. Please note that there is a chance that you will dissembark with small tenders, depending on traffic and various conditions. Once on the island your tour guide will take you through the entire ancient city with its market places, the public squares, the Temple of Apollo, the sanctuary of Artemis, the old city & the amphitheater and walk down the celebrated Lion Street. You will also visit the museum of Delos and admire the Archaic, Classical, Hellenistic and Roman Sculptures, a collection of vessels from all the periods as well as small items used in the every day life of the inhabitants. Researches of the ancient stones found on the grounds indicate that Delos has been inhabited since the 3rd millennium BC. At the end of your tour and before you board the small traditional boat to return back to Mykonos you can take a break and enjoy a refreshment at the café next to the Museum. For those who will not join us for our supplementary options, transportation service will be provided back to your hotel or to a location of your choice on the island.
Mykonos Catamaran Sailing Tour
Captain Michael, owner and highly experienced skipper of the catamaran, will welcome you in Ornos Bay, the starting point (a well sheltered bay south of Mykonos Town).After the traditional safety briefing, we hoist the sails up (we always prefer hoisting the sails rather than listening to the engines!) to enjoy an hour of a smooth and safe sailing on the unbelievable blue waters of the Aegean Sea . We reach first the south end of Delos and 20 minutes later the turquoise waters of Rhenia island.After a first relaxing, swimming, snorkelling stop in an unspoiled cove, we sail to another beautiful cove with crystal clear waters where we serve our delicious full fresh meal (cooked live on board by the chef/sailor!)Based on natural Greek ingredients, our 7 dishes menu includes salads, starters, grilled prawns, calamaris cooked in white wine sauce, meat and vegetables "saute" on balsamic vinegar... the best meal ever served on a boat in Mykonos! The open-bar is included (sodas, water, beer, white wine).After a last swim, it will be time to sail back to Mykonos, enjoying a nice view of Paros and Naxos on the way.According to the weather, we can also do on request a third short stop in front of the site of Delos where you can take pictures of the archaeological site from the catamaran. If you wish, we can then hire an official guide able to explain you everything about the history and the mythology of Delos.If it's too windy, enjoy an alternative itinerary where you sail along the south coast of Mykonos visiting some of the famous beaches of the island. Everything is included in the rates except the transfer to Ornos Bay (we can arrange it at a very reasonable price with our partner who runs AC buses, if it's convenient for you)
Delos Day Trip from Mykonos
Start your tour with a pickup from your Mykonos hotel, or make your own way to the port to meet your guide and group. Then, hop aboard your ferry and relax as you cross a stretch of the Aegean Sea to the nearby island of Delos. Now listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, the island is believed to be the birthplace of the Greek gods Apollo and Artmenis and boasts ruins that date back to Ancient Greece.Cruise into the harbor, board your coach, and travel to the main excavation site where a staggering collection of relics awaits. On a walking tour with your guide, make your way around the agora, the ancient market place where merchants from neighboring countries would meet. Stroll past the Sacred Lake, pose for photos by the Terrace of the Lions — one of the island’s best-known sights — and gaze in awe at the ruined grandeur of Delos’ ancient theater.See old living quarters, such as the House of Dionysus, that hint at the daily lives of islanders in bygone days, and hear tidbits of enthralling Ancient Greek history that puts the sights into historical context. After viewing the Temple of Isis, a sculpture of an Egyptian goddess and various Roman water cisterns, head inside the Archeological Museum of Delos to browse an array of mosaics, statues and other artifacts found during excavations on the island.After your walking tour finishes, hop back inside your minibus and return to the port to catch your ferry back to Mykonos where your tour will come to an end.
Small-Group Sailing Yacht Cruise to Rhenia and Guided Tour of Delos
Embarkation time is at 08:45am You will be picked up from your hotel by our complimentary transportation to reach the embarkation point. One of our cruise representatives will greet you and give you an overview of the cruise itinerary. A short tender ride will follow from the small dock in order to embark the sailing yacht anchored out in Agios Ioannis bay and waiting for you.Once an overview of the sailing yacht and important safety information are introduced by the crew, at 09:30 am we set sail heading to Rhenia & Delos islands, the center of the Cyclades and located few miles south-west of Mykonos. As we sail, the crew will be happy to show you how to raise and trim the sails as well as to steer the yacht, weather permitting. Gaze out at the beautiful scenery and the remarkable crystal blue water of the Aegean Sea, chilling out to the tunes of your choice and relaxing as you sunbathe on deck. After approximately 1 hour sailing, we will arrive at the untouched island of Rhenia, separated from the sacred island of Delos by just a small strait. Dropped anchor in the idyllic bay surrounded by crystal clear turquoise waters and with gold sandy beach, enjoy swimming and snorkeling. Light lunch on board is ready. It is specially made Italian pasta with Greek flavored dressing instantly cooked on board, Greek salad and juicy seasonal fruits. A selection of complimentary house wine and soft drinks are also offered.After approximately 2 hours spent in the untouched islet of Rhenia, the next stop is Delos Island, one of the most important archaeological sites of Greek history for our Licensed Guided Tour. We spend about 1½ to 2 hours with our professional English speaking guide exploring the UNESCO-listed Island of Delos, visiting the museum, walking up Mount Kynthos (367 feet high) and admiring the staggering array of ancient ruins. According to mythology, Delos is the birthplace of Apollo and Artemis, and the sanctuary to both gods serves as the center of a large Hellenistic city of about 30.000 inhabitants.For those who prefer to stay on board we will sail for a second beach stop for swimming in one even more stunning pristine bay of Rhenia Island. It is all about a flexi program where you are free to choose the best way to enjoy your time! We are ready at 03:30 pm to sail back to Agios Ioannis bay. Arrival is scheduled by 04:30 pm. Our crew will help you disembark by a short tender ride to the small dock in front of the Church of Agios Ioannis where our complimentary transportation will be waiting for you. We will say goodbye in the Greek way with a farewell drink toast and returning home full of euphoria for having shared with you our Greece, whose destiny is bound to the sea and sailing is the best way to experience it.
Cooking Classes in Mykonos Greece
‘Spiti’ means home – and the “Mykonian Spiti” is our home that you are welcome at, during this cooking experience. Although this activity highlights the traditional factor of the Mykonian lifestyle, on the other hand a “traditional” description of its “programme” hardly does it justice. This may sound vague, but during these 6 hours (approximately) you will experience the traditional Greek way of life, the culture, the Greek art of cooking. It is not what you will do, it is mostly how you will do it. During this time you will learn tips and cooking methods that have made Mykonian Spiti, Mykonos and Greece, loved by its friends and visitors, but most importantly you will instil the hospitality and the everyday lifestyle of a traditional Mykonian family.To become a bit more specific, after you are collected from your hotel (or the Cruise ship port) and transferred to the Mykonian Spiti, Teta will wholeheartedly invite you into her beautiful Mykonian home and create a charming and intimate evening that will turn this visit to the “Island of the Winds” into a highlight of your trip. She will teach you about Mykonian culture and history, share stories about her family’s life and make you feel just as if you are visiting close relatives or friends. She will share stories about Mykonian true lifestyle and chat with you while you will taste and enjoy some Mykonian meze snacks like dakos with kopanisti cheese and tomato, louza (sun dried pork fillets), wine and Cretan raki. You will wander through her vegetable garden, learn about local organic farming and enjoy a wonderful time.And then onto the kitchen where we you will make tsatziki and spinach pie, stuffed peppers and tomatoes, beef with orzo and everything else in our Mykonian Spiti’s traditional menu. All guests, will be supplied with protective equipment (aprons) from the Mykonian Spiti farm-estate. Most cooking ingredients will be readily available in special bowls in the kitchen area ready for the menu preparation. Teta will guide you through the whole procedure, giving the opportunity to everyone to master their cooking skills. When the cooking class ends, lunch or dinner starts, where you can consume as much as your belly holds. Moreover, guests upon request also have the option of visiting the family’s farm and vineyard and experiencing the traditional animal and organic farming or they can take a quick swim at a beautiful nearby beach.There are many other details to the “class” that we could share with you but the essence is that as you can see, this is much more than learning to cook a fabulous Greek meal. It is also about family, conversation, food and culture and becoming a member of a family that perhaps you didn’t even know you had. It is quality time in the home of someone close to you, finding yourself in their kitchen helping to cook, enjoying the experience of meeting new people and honouring us by becoming a part of our family.
Discover Authentic Mykonos
After your pick up from your hotel or your cruise ship, the group will depart in the morning at 10:30am starting from the old port of Mykonos, to enjoy the tour around the island from a different point of view, full of traditional and authentic images and experiences. The first stop will be the picturesque small port of St. Ioannis, an area which was named after a small church dedicated to Saint Ioannis and one of great historical significance. You will visit the church, along with the Saint's cell where the annual fair in his name is also being held. The small port in front of us is the starting point of the local fishing boats which are protected here from the island's strong north winds. Right afterwards it's time to depart towards the Mykonos' airport, where you will have a panoramic view of the airport's runway and perhaps be lucky enough to catch a plane taking off or landing. Leaving the airport behind us, you'll head towards Ano Mera Village and pass through one entirely different scenery, one of the island's most typical agricultural and stock raising areas, where you can observe small local cultivated fields and even some domestic animals in local family owned farms. After capturing all these images of Mykonian countryside and its lifestyle, you will reach the farm of the Mykonian Spiti, where you will be guided in farming techniques by your escort and always under the directions of the farm's superintendent. Whoever wishes may also use the farm's tools and get involved with the farming work and tasks in co-operation with the superintendent. Take this opportunity to get closer to the domestic animals and the farm's traditional organic cultivation. A light snack lunch will be offered to all visitors, consisting of local products from the traditional farm itself. Next you will head towards the Ano Mera village's colorful square, where one of the island's two monasteries is located ("Panagia Tourliani") and we will be guided through its chambers. You can also take a glimpse at the nearby open air market with vegetables and other local products . As the tour continues, you will be passing by some of the most distant beaches of Mykonos, named "Kalo Livadi", "Kalafati" and "Aghia Anna". The next destination will be the abandoned establishment of the now inoperative mines of Mykonos. Until some years ago useful lignite was extracted here from the soil to be used in various ways. Up next we will reach the beautiful narrow streets of Mau, at the end of which the Mykonos dam is located, constructed to meet the needs of the island in water. Then, the group will proceed to a very well known site where almost all the island's visitors have made a stop in order to capture a panoramic Mykonos Town photo shooting. Following the picture taking, your guide will drive you back to your hotel or a location of your choice.