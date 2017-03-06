Welcome to Colombo
The legacies of colonial Colombo's garden roots are still very much intact along its often-shady boulevards. Fort is a compelling place thanks to ongoing restoration of its landmark colonial architecture, while Pettah brims with markets and rampant commerce. Even traffic-clogged Galle Rd is getting spiffier with glossy new hotel complexes.
Colombo’s cosmopolitan side supports ever-more stylish eateries, galleries and shops. Surprises abound: with a little exploration you'll find great local food, characterful shops and tiny, convivial cafes. Meanwhile, a building boom like no other is transforming the city's skyline.
You will be picked up from your hotel in Colombo at 9am and then proceed to Kalaniya Temple. Later, you will visit Gall Face Green and Gangarama Temple, one of the most important Buddhist temples in Sri Lanka. After the Gangarama Temple you will visit the harbor and fort areas of Colombo and also the Independence Square located just a few minutes away from the Old Parliament building. Next you will have lunch (your expense), and then it is time to go shopping. Being a country where the economy relies heavily on the garment industry, Sri Lanka is known for manufacturing high quality clothes at affordable prices. Before the tour ends, you will be taken back to you hotel.
Meet your guide at your Colombo or Negombo hotel at 7am for a 12-hour day tour of Galle, Sri Lanka.Begin at the Kosgoda Turtle Hatchery, home to seven species of marine turtles and other wild sea life. Continue to Weligama and gaze at the stilt fisherman hauling their catch in the middle of the clear blue water.Visit Galle Fort, a Portuguese-built and Dutch-fortified 16th-century fort with a complex history. Learn how the city’s strategic location made it a hub for sea trade and a landing point for the island’s colonial rulers.Stop by the Tsunami Photo Museum in Talwatte, which documents the devastating 2004 tsunami that struck Sri Lanka.Enjoy a local lunch before proceeding to the pristine Bentota Beach. At the conclusion of the tour, you will return to Colombo.
Once you land at Bandaranayake International Airport in Colombo, your friendly driver will meet you and drive you directly to your hotel in Colombo. Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private airport transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation!
Meet your driver at Bandaranaike International Airport, also known as Colombo International Airport. Your driver will be waiting for you in the waiting lounge near the exit with a name board and will assist you with your luggage and transfer you directly to your hotel in Colombo in a climate-controlled car. Listen to an introduction about Colombo’s attractions, best places to eat, bargain shopping, souvenir shops, and any other information that captures your interest. On the way to your Colombo hotel, learn about Sri Lanka's customs, traditions, and travel tips from your friendly driver. Bottled water is provided. This vehicle can fit a booking of maximum 15 people.
You will be picked up around 6am from your hotel in Colombo, Mount Lavinia or Negombo and then proceed to Kandy, en route visit Spice Garden in Mawanella and a Tea Factory in Giragama. For centuries, spices have been one of Sri Lanka’s most celebrated exports and are used for medicines and cosmetics as well as to flavor foods. You will sample scents and flavors such as cinnamon, ginger, pepper, vanilla and cardamom. Batik is the ancient art of mixing colors using wax as the main component and Sri Lanka is one of the world’s leading exponents. Examples range from simple, single-colored designs to multi-colored masterpieces.On arrival at Giragama, you will visit a tea plantation 1,673 feet (510 meters) above sea level. Tea was first planted in Sri Lanka in 1824 at the Botanical Gardens at Peradeniya, when a few plants were brought from China. Your will spend an hour exploring the the plantation and factory before leaving for Kandy which is approximately 30 minutes away. Kandy, the hill capital, is another World Heritage Site. It was the last stronghold of the Sinhalese Kings during the Portuguese, Dutch and British rule and finally ceded to the British in 1815 after an agreement. To the Buddhists of Sri Lanka and the World, Kandy is one of the most sacred sites as it is the home of the “Dalada Maligawa” - Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha. Close by are the remains of the Royal Palace (“Maha Wasala”), “Palle Wasala”- where the Queens stayed-now used for the National Museum, “Meda Wasala” where other close relatives lived, Audience Hall, Natha Devala and Vishnu Devala are situated close by. The Bathing Pavilion (“Ulpenge”) is by the Lake and in the Center of the lake is the Island called “Kiri Samudraya” (Milk white ocean) used by the kings as the summerhouse. Today it is the center of Buddhism, Arts, Crafts, Dancing, Music and Culture. Do the city tour of Kandy including a visit to the temple of the sacred Tooth Relic, upper lake drive and market square, Gem Lapidary and Wood Carving center. During the city tour you will enjoy your lunch at Oakray Restaurant. After this visit, you will proceed to your hotel where you will be dropped off.
You will be picked up from your hotel in Negombo, Colombo, Mount Lavinia, Kalutara, Bentota, Beruwela or Galle and then transfer to visit Dutch Fort of Galle. The fort is a historical, archaeological and architectural heritage monument, which even after more than 423 years maintains a polished appearance, thanks to extensive reconstruction work done by Archaeological Department of Sri Lanka. Next stop is Ambalangoda, known for its exquisite collection of native masks, carved throughout the generations of professional carvers from the region. Don's miss the variety of masks available for sale, as the current productions are more garish and vibrant in colour. Later on you will visit Balapitiya and have lunch at Gangabada Asiriya Restaurant. After lunch, you can discover the unique beauty of Maduganga River on a boat trip. A relatively unspoiled lagoon, the Maduganga estuary is a 915-hectare complex coastal wetland ecosystem that opens to the Indian Ocean. Late afternoon, you will visit a Turtle Hatchery in Kosgoda. Here, these almost-extinct turtles are breed and cared for. extinct form Sri Lanka. Visitors can see the new born turtles and even be a part of the process of releasing them in the sea. You will be taken back to your hotel at the end of the tour.