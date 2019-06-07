This long open space traditionally faced a narrow beach and the sea. It was originally cleared by the Dutch to give the cannons of Fort a clear line of fire. Today its broad expanses and seaside promenade are a popular rendezvous spot; on most days it’s dotted with kite flyers, bubble blowers, families and canoodling couples, and (especially Sunday evening) food vendors at the southern end along the surf offer up all manner of deep-fried and briny snacks.

Try a fresh isso wade, a shrimp fritter with the shrimp still whole and cooked right in, then wash it all down with a fresh lime juice at vendors that include the very popular original (note the many copycats) Nana's.

Kids jump from the small pier into the rather dubious waters below. Sunsets here are enjoyed by one and all.

Hotels near Galle Face Green

Colombo boasts accommodation suited to every budget, and a number of great options can be found within walking distance of Galle Face Green. Good options include Cinnamon Grand Hotel (a 13-minute walk away) for those looking for luxury, Miracle City Inn (formerly Colombo City Hostel) for those on a budget (a 25-minute walk away) and Lake Lodge (a 25-minute walk away) for those somewhere in the middle.