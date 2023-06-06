Colombo

National Museum, Cinnamon Gardens, Colombo, Sri Lanka, Asia

Overview

Although it's unlikely it will reclaim its 19th-century moniker 'the garden city of the East', Colombo has nevertheless emerged as a must-see stop in Sri Lanka. No longer just the sprawling city you have to endure on your way to the beaches, it has become a worthy destination in its own right and makes an excellent start – or finish – to your Sri Lankan adventures.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Dutch Hospital

    Colombo

    This terracotta-tiled, Dutch-era structure dates back to the early 1600s. Beautifully restored, it's now home to trendy shops, cafes and restaurants. In…

  • National Museum of Colombo, Sri Lanka.

    National Museum

    Colombo

    Offering a captivating walk through Sri Lankan history, this delightful Colombo museum sprawls across a gleaming white, neo-Baroque building constructed…

  • Galle Face Green with World Trade Centre in background.

    Galle Face Green

    Colombo

    This long open space traditionally faced a narrow beach and the sea. It was originally cleared by the Dutch to give the cannons of Fort a clear line of…

  • Colonial Town Hall in Colombo - Sri Lanka

    Old City Hall

    Colombo

    Dating to 1865, this municipal building from the British era is mostly empty today, save for some old trucks and municipal equipment on display in the…

  • The Town Hall, Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Viharamahadevi Park

    Colombo

    Colombo’s biggest park was originally called Victoria Park, but was renamed in the 1950s after the mother of King Dutugemunu. It’s notable for its superb…

  • Dutch Period Museum in Colombo

    Dutch Period Museum

    Colombo

    This unique museum was originally the 17th-century residence of the Dutch governor and has since been used as a Catholic seminary, a military hospital, a…

  • Fish for sale at a road side stall.

    Federation of Self Employees Market

    Colombo

    The concentrated and manic commerce of Pettah is concentrated even further in its markets. Stretching along 5th Cross St, this don't-miss market is a hive…

  • Old Dutch church in Sri Lanka

    Wolvendaal Church

    Colombo

    The 1749 Wolvendaal Church is the most important Dutch building in Sri Lanka. When the church was built, this area was a wilderness beyond the city walls…

Articles

Latest stories from Colombo

High-angle view of a train crossing the Nine Arches Bridge, just outside Ella.

Beaches

Sun, sand and Sigiriya: tips for family travel in Sri Lanka

Feb 28, 2019 • 7 min read

