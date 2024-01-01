Temple Trees

Colombo

LoginSave

The official prime minister's house has also been the residence for several recent presidents, including Mahinda Rajapaksa. It's heavily protected.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Dutch Hospital

    1.29 MILES

    This terracotta-tiled, Dutch-era structure dates back to the early 1600s. Beautifully restored, it's now home to trendy shops, cafes and restaurants. In…

  • National Museum of Colombo, Sri Lanka.

    National Museum

    0.9 MILES

    Offering a captivating walk through Sri Lankan history, this delightful Colombo museum sprawls across a gleaming white, neo-Baroque building constructed…

  • Galle Face Green with World Trade Centre in background.

    Galle Face Green

    0.61 MILES

    This long open space traditionally faced a narrow beach and the sea. It was originally cleared by the Dutch to give the cannons of Fort a clear line of…

  • The Town Hall, Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Viharamahadevi Park

    0.9 MILES

    Colombo’s biggest park was originally called Victoria Park, but was renamed in the 1950s after the mother of King Dutugemunu. It’s notable for its superb…

  • Dutch Period Museum in Colombo

    Dutch Period Museum

    1.45 MILES

    This unique museum was originally the 17th-century residence of the Dutch governor and has since been used as a Catholic seminary, a military hospital, a…

  • Fish for sale at a road side stall.

    Federation of Self Employees Market

    1.48 MILES

    The concentrated and manic commerce of Pettah is concentrated even further in its markets. Stretching along 5th Cross St, this don't-miss market is a hive…

  • Colonial Town Hall in Colombo - Sri Lanka

    Old City Hall

    1.66 MILES

    Dating to 1865, this municipal building from the British era is mostly empty today, save for some old trucks and municipal equipment on display in the…

  • Geoffrey Bawa House

    Geoffrey Bawa House

    1.13 MILES

    At the end of this quiet little street is the house where the renowned architect Bawa lived from 1960 to 1970. The house combines his usual love for…

View more attractions

Nearby Colombo attractions

1. St Andrew's Church

0.24 MILES

As compact as a fresh haggis, this 1834 granite church is an island of calm back from Galle Rd. Inside the cool interior, the walls are lined with fulsome…

2. Seema Malakaya Meditation Centre

0.41 MILES

One of Colombo’s most photographed sights is on an island on the east side of the South Beira Lake. This small but captivating meditation centre was…

3. Altair

0.45 MILES

Another of Colombo's new instant landmarks, the 240m-tall Altair is a stunning edifice that takes its name from its soaring A-shape. Balconies texturise…

4. Colombo Club

0.47 MILES

The remaining structures of the 1871 Colombo Club face the green from the grounds of Taj Samudra hotel; the club’s rooms are still used for functions.

5. Gangaramaya Temple

0.54 MILES

Run by one of Sri Lanka’s more politically adept monks, Galboda Gnanissara Thera, this bustling temple complex has a library, a museum and an…

6. Galle Face Green

0.61 MILES

This long open space traditionally faced a narrow beach and the sea. It was originally cleared by the Dutch to give the cannons of Fort a clear line of…

7. Colonial Storefronts

0.61 MILES

A row of colonial storefronts on Union Pl that aren't looking particularly healthy, what with the trees growing out their facades.

8. Cinnamon Life

0.69 MILES

Sri Lanka's Cinnamon Group is behind this vast mixed-use development that will overwhelm the west side of Slave Island. Its eye-catching modern design…