The official prime minister's house has also been the residence for several recent presidents, including Mahinda Rajapaksa. It's heavily protected.
Temple Trees
Colombo
1.29 MILES
This terracotta-tiled, Dutch-era structure dates back to the early 1600s. Beautifully restored, it's now home to trendy shops, cafes and restaurants. In…
0.9 MILES
Offering a captivating walk through Sri Lankan history, this delightful Colombo museum sprawls across a gleaming white, neo-Baroque building constructed…
0.61 MILES
This long open space traditionally faced a narrow beach and the sea. It was originally cleared by the Dutch to give the cannons of Fort a clear line of…
0.9 MILES
Colombo’s biggest park was originally called Victoria Park, but was renamed in the 1950s after the mother of King Dutugemunu. It’s notable for its superb…
1.45 MILES
This unique museum was originally the 17th-century residence of the Dutch governor and has since been used as a Catholic seminary, a military hospital, a…
Federation of Self Employees Market
1.48 MILES
The concentrated and manic commerce of Pettah is concentrated even further in its markets. Stretching along 5th Cross St, this don't-miss market is a hive…
1.66 MILES
Dating to 1865, this municipal building from the British era is mostly empty today, save for some old trucks and municipal equipment on display in the…
1.13 MILES
At the end of this quiet little street is the house where the renowned architect Bawa lived from 1960 to 1970. The house combines his usual love for…
0.24 MILES
As compact as a fresh haggis, this 1834 granite church is an island of calm back from Galle Rd. Inside the cool interior, the walls are lined with fulsome…
2. Seema Malakaya Meditation Centre
0.41 MILES
One of Colombo’s most photographed sights is on an island on the east side of the South Beira Lake. This small but captivating meditation centre was…
0.45 MILES
Another of Colombo's new instant landmarks, the 240m-tall Altair is a stunning edifice that takes its name from its soaring A-shape. Balconies texturise…
0.47 MILES
The remaining structures of the 1871 Colombo Club face the green from the grounds of Taj Samudra hotel; the club’s rooms are still used for functions.
0.54 MILES
Run by one of Sri Lanka’s more politically adept monks, Galboda Gnanissara Thera, this bustling temple complex has a library, a museum and an…
0.61 MILES
0.61 MILES
A row of colonial storefronts on Union Pl that aren't looking particularly healthy, what with the trees growing out their facades.
0.69 MILES
Sri Lanka's Cinnamon Group is behind this vast mixed-use development that will overwhelm the west side of Slave Island. Its eye-catching modern design…