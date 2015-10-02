Alaskan Back Country Side by Side ATV Adventure with Meal

Let’s ride Alaska style! Hop on an ATV Side by Side machine with a friend and strap in for this exciting back country adventure! This ATV fits two passengers and is great for couples or parents with children. After pickup from your hotel, drive approximately 10-15 miles (depending on your hotel location) to the North Side of Denali National Park Boundary near Otto Lake. Your adventure begins with safety training and information. After your guide fits you with a helmet, safety glasses and gloves, you are on your way. Next stop: Wilderness Alaska!Your guides will lead you along the Alaska Range, through valleys and streams, up foothills, and Tundra - all offering breathtaking mountain scenery. Make sure to bring your camera. With multiple scenic view points and stops, you will surely snap a unique photo! Your trek takes you high up on Black Diamond Peak, where you can view the entire Healy Valley. Seek out animals and action on this exciting tour geared to the more experienced ATV adventurer.This tour includes a full-service back country meal. Come hungry and leave satisfied! Your all-you-can-eat lumberjack breakfast offers fresh baked biscuits and gravy, thick cut bacon, reindeer sausage, fresh fruit, home style flapjacks, fresh scrambled eggs and more. For the afternoon and evening tours, sink your teeth into mouth watering ribs, chicken, steak, salmon fresh from the coastal waters of Alaska, Alaskan Chili, and potato salad. Plus, be sure to satisfy your sweet tooth with a delicious cobbler for dessert. Adult beverages are provided for non-driving adult passengers, as well as juice, coffee, tea and hot chocolate.On this once-in-a-lifetime tour into the wild, you'll reach speeds of 5 to 25 miles per hour. The ultimate back country tour awaits! Book your tour today.No experience necessary.