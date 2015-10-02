Welcome to Denali National Park & Preserve
Enter Denali National Park & Preserve: a parcel of land both primeval and easily accessible. Here, you can peer at a grizzly bear, moose, caribou, or even wolves, all from the comfort of a bus. On the other hand, if independent exploration is your thing, you can trek into 6 million acres of tundra, boreal forest and ice-capped mountains – a space larger than Massachusetts. This all lies in the shadow of Denali, once known as Mt McKinley and to native Athabascans as the Great One. Denali is North America’s highest peak, rightly celebrated as an icon of all that is awesome and wild in a state where those adjectives are ubiquitous.
Top experiences in Denali National Park & Preserve
Recent articles
Denali National Park & Preserve activities
Alaskan Back Country Side by Side ATV Adventure with Meal
Let’s ride Alaska style! Hop on an ATV Side by Side machine with a friend and strap in for this exciting back country adventure! This ATV fits two passengers and is great for couples or parents with children. After pickup from your hotel, drive approximately 10-15 miles (depending on your hotel location) to the North Side of Denali National Park Boundary near Otto Lake. Your adventure begins with safety training and information. After your guide fits you with a helmet, safety glasses and gloves, you are on your way. Next stop: Wilderness Alaska!Your guides will lead you along the Alaska Range, through valleys and streams, up foothills, and Tundra - all offering breathtaking mountain scenery. Make sure to bring your camera. With multiple scenic view points and stops, you will surely snap a unique photo! Your trek takes you high up on Black Diamond Peak, where you can view the entire Healy Valley. Seek out animals and action on this exciting tour geared to the more experienced ATV adventurer.This tour includes a full-service back country meal. Come hungry and leave satisfied! Your all-you-can-eat lumberjack breakfast offers fresh baked biscuits and gravy, thick cut bacon, reindeer sausage, fresh fruit, home style flapjacks, fresh scrambled eggs and more. For the afternoon and evening tours, sink your teeth into mouth watering ribs, chicken, steak, salmon fresh from the coastal waters of Alaska, Alaskan Chili, and potato salad. Plus, be sure to satisfy your sweet tooth with a delicious cobbler for dessert. Adult beverages are provided for non-driving adult passengers, as well as juice, coffee, tea and hot chocolate.On this once-in-a-lifetime tour into the wild, you'll reach speeds of 5 to 25 miles per hour. The ultimate back country tour awaits! Book your tour today.No experience necessary.
Denali Experience Flightseeing Tour
View the vertical rise of Denali starting at its base of around 2000 fee mean sea level to over 20,320 feet. Witness an 18,320-foot mountain on this flight. Take in the flowing river of the Ruth Glacier, the renowned Sheldon Amphitheater (glacier landings often done here), the Great Gorge with its mile high granite walls - the world's deepest, and the intense blue melt water pools that dot the glaciers. Include a Glacier Landing: Choose the 1.5 hour glacier landing option to experience landing atop a glacier. You could search the world over and not find glaciers like the ones in Denali National Park. Standing beneath the towering mountains, you realize their immense scale and get a sense of the place that draws people from all over the globe. Imagine standing in a quiet world of snow and ice, hearing an airplane approach and land on the slopes beneath. Your perspective on the size and grandeur of our planet will expand with this experience. Denali Experience Tour Highlights: The Blue Flight Route Denali flightseeing tour that only takes 1 hour or 1.5 hours for the glacier landing Talkeetna's three rivers: the Talkeetna, Susitna and Chulitna Peterville's famous mining district or Cash Creek Tokosha Mountains The winding Tokositna Glacier Famous Don Sheldon Amphitheater Great Gorge - the world's deepest Moose's Tooth, Broken Tooth and Mt. Dickey Ruth Ice Fall Terminus of the Ruth Glacier and the bubbling spring
Denali Wilderness Hiking Tour
Your adventure begins after being picked up from local hotels and taken to a trailhead chosen by an experienced guide. Your guide will chose your route based off of current weather, seasonal and animal patterns. Some trails are within the boundaries of Denali National Park, others may be just outside, or completely off trail, following the footpaths of animals through their native habitat. While not meant to be difficult, this 4.5-hour tour is for fit travelers since you'll be walking through often unimproved terrain. The extended time gives you a chance to see the forested area near the Nenana River, the brushy but wildlife-rich sub-alpine tundra, and the gorgeous views and the highly adapted vegetation of the alpine tundra.
Denali Highway Jeep Excursion
Don't miss the Denali Highway, the #2 “Drive of a Lifetime” by National Geographic Traveler magazine! Once the gateway to Denali National Park, this 135-mile gravel road is surrounded by pristine nature & is a photographer’s paradise. Snow-capped mountains, icy glaciers & panoramic vistas flank the Denali Highway. During your guided & narrated 100+ mile round trip excursion, there are opportunities to see Denali & wildlife (both weather permitting). New, 4-door, 4x4 Jeeps hug the dirt road, while comfortably seating four adults who can trade off driving. Each Jeep has a CB radio for communicating with the guide so stops can be made whenever desired. As driving the Denali Highway is prohibited by most rental vehicle companies, this exclusive excursion provides access to more of Alaska's spectacular scenery and wildlife & is a great alternative to crowded bus trips. Snacks & drinks provided. Must be 25 with license to drive.
Denali National Park 2.5-Hour ATV Tour in Alaska
Your Denali ATV tour starts with hotel pickup for the drive to the location where you'll begin riding your ATV. Total tour time is 2.5 hours; you'll spend 1.5 hours on the trail, covering about 10 miles (16 km). There are four types of ATVs available: one single-rider option and three multi-rider side-by-side options. Each ATV is 4-wheel-drive and has automatic transmission, and the side-by-side ATVs have roofs and windshields.You have several options for departure time when booking. Morning and late-afternoon/evening tours, when the light is low, typically provide the best chance of seeing animals. Moose are not frightened by ATV engines and are often spotted on or along the trails or walking through the launch site. Smaller animals are more skittish, though, and harder to spot in the brush. All tours are guided, and your group will be made up of people with various skills and riding abilities; novices and experts are all welcome. Your guide will assess the speed that is best and safest for your group. When your time on the trails around the Denali Wilderness is up, you'll be returned to your pickup location to end your tour.
Classic ATV Adventure with Back Country Dining
Enjoy complimentary transport from your Healy hotel or make your own way to Black Diamond Resort Co to begin your 4WD ATV adventure. Meet your guide, who provides you with a safety training and information course. Go over all the functions of your vehicle, get fitted with a helmet, safety goggles, gloves, and optional rain gear then hop on board the ATV for a trial run. If you prefer not to drive your own ATV, you can join the guide as a passenger aboard their 2-person machine. Then, it’s time to head into the Alaskan wilderness. Journey into the back country, traversing old mining trails that spill out onto the Dry Creek River Bed — an excavation site for Athabascan Indian artifacts. Stop to explore an abandoned cabin across the river, breathe in the fresh mountain air and make your way up Black Diamond Peak for spectacular views of the entire Healy Valley. Your guide fills you in on local history, flora, and fauna along the way. Break from your off-road excitement for a hearty, back country meal. Settle in for either a full-service lumberjack breakfast with fresh-baked biscuits and gravy, thick-cut bacon, and flapjacks, or dishes that include ribs, steak, chicken and fresh salmon, depending on the time of day. Juice, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and adult beverages are also available. Afterward, climb back on board your ATV machine for a wild ride back to your starting point.