Welcome to Sigiriya
Sigiriya refuses to reveal its secrets easily, and you'll have to climb a series of vertiginous staircases attached to sheer walls to reach the top. On the way you'll pass a series of quite remarkable frescoes and a pair of colossal lion's paws carved into the bedrock. The surrounding landscape – lily-pad-covered moats, water gardens and cave shrines – only add to Sigiriya's rock-star appeal.
Top experiences in Sigiriya
Sigiriya Rock Fortress, Dambulla Cave Temple Full-Day Tour
Your adventure begins with the convenience of pickup service from your local hotel, 30 to 60 minutes prior to the departure time. At 8am, travel in comfort to Sigiriya in an air-conditioned, luxury vehicle. Learn how this ancient rock fortress was built by King Kasyapa to be the capital and house the royal palace from your English-speaking driver/guide. Hear how it was transformed into a Buddhist monastery in the 14th century. Then, go to the Royal Gardens with its beautiful landscaping and water features. Climb up to see the famed Mirror Wall and the 6th century rock art. Journey to the Boulder Gardens and Terraced Gardens. See the exquisite frescoes that are approximately 1600 years old. Admire the Sigiriya Frescoes that depict the king's harem on the face of the rocks. Then, it is time to go to the summit of the fortress at Sky Palace.Enjoy an hour of free time. You can have lunch (own expense) or explore on your own. Following the break, meet your guide to go to the Dambulla Cave Temples.Upon arriving at the Dambulla Cave Temple Complex, you will go directly to the Cave of the Divine King Devaraja Lena. View the 46ft. (14m) statue of Buddha made out of rock. Read the first century inscription at the entry of the cave telling of its origins. Continue over to the Cave of the Great Kings, the largest of the five caves. There you will see 40-seated statues of Buddha, cave paintings on the ceiling, and more. The ceiling and wall paintings found in the Great New Monastery date back to the 1700s and provide you with a unique insight into the Buddhist Revivalist period. See a statue of King Kirti Sri Rajasinha and 50 statues of Buddha. Return to your hotel provided at the end of the tour, at approximately 5pm.
Sigiriya Rock Fortress, Dambulla Cave Temple: Full-Day Private
Start your journey with pickup at 5am from your accommodation in Colombo to embark on a journey to Dambulla, which is approximately a 4-hour drive. At 7am, eat a delicious breakfast in Kurunegala. Climb to Lion Staircase to see the remains of the Royal Residence of King Kasyapa and his Harem. The Sigiriya Citadel was a lavish compound protected by two moats and three ramparts, which was the private residence of King Kasyapa and his harem. The centre of this complex was dominated by a menacing black column of rock 600 feet high around which he constructed lush gardens, ponds, palaces and pavilions. Witness the exquisite multicolored tapestry depicting celestial nymphs, known today as the Sigiriya Frescoes. Capture images of the massive gatehouse in the form of a sphinx-like lion giving his lair its name, Sigiriya–Lion Mountain. The ruins seen today are less than 20% of the structures that graced the area. Next, explore Sigiriya Museum located about 200 meters from the main entrance. From 12pm - 1pm, enjoy a buffet lunch. After spending sometime at the museum and eating lunch, at 4pm, visit Dambulla Cave Temple with your guide. The Seated Buddha Dambulla Cave Temple is located about 30 minutes (24 km) from Sigiriya. It is the largest and best-preserved cave temple in Sri Lanka. It has been a fully functioning temple since its inception over two thousand years ago. The recorded history of the Dambulla Caves goes back over two thousand years to the time of King Valagama (ruled 103 BC and again 89 BC – 77 BC). The king sort refuge amongst the monks living in these caves when he was ousted from power in 103 BC by South Indian marauders who invaded the country. After a gruelling 14-year campaign, Valagama finally regained control and in thanksgiving built the original vihara on this site. Since then the site has evolved organically into its present state.Since the ancient site is located on a mountainside there is a rather strenuous climb to the top. At 6pm, you will head back to Colombo, which is approximately a 4-hour drive.At around 10pm - 11pm, you will arrive back to your accommodation in Colombo.
6-Day Sri Lanka Heritage Private Tour
Day 1 : ARRIVE / SIGIRIYA You will be picked up at the Bandaranaike International Colombo Airport and warmly greeted by your personal chauffeur guide and transferred to Sigiriya (Approx. 4 hours drive). Spend Overnight in Sigiriya. Accommodation is a three star hotel or similar grade on bed & breakfast basis. DAY 2: SIGIRIYA / POLONNARUWA / SIGIRIYA Morning : Visit The Ancient City of Polonnaruwa (UNESCO world heritage site) with approx. 2 hours drive Afternoon: Climb the famous Sigiriya rock fortress and visit rocky abode and water gardens, an UNESCO world heritage and one of the Wonders of the World). Spend Overnight in Sigiriya. Accommodation is a three star hotel or similar grade on bed & breakfast basis. DAY 3: SIGIRIYA / DAMBULLA / KANDY Morning: Visit the Cave temple of Dambulla (UNESCO world heritage site), a batik factory and a spice garden where you can see the best spices in Sri Lanka. Afternoon: You will do the city tour of Kandy including a visit to the temple of the sacred tooth relic, upper lake drive, market square, gem lapidary and more Spend Overnight in Kandy. Accommodation is a three star hotel or similar grade on bed & breakfast basis. Day 4 : KANDY/ NUWARA ELIYA Morning: Visit Peradeniya Botanical Garden, one of the best botanical gardens in Asia On completion of the botanical garden visit, you will be driven to Nuwara Eliya. En route visit a tea plantation and tea factory where the best tea in the world is produced. Spend Overnight in Nuwara Eliya. Accommodation is in a three star hotel or similar grade on bed & breakfast basis. Day 5 : NUWARA ELIYA / COLOMBO Drive to Colombo. En route visit Devon & St. Claire's waterfalls. Arrive Colombo in the evening and spend overnight in Colombo. Accommodation is in a three star hotel or similar grade on bed & breakfast basis. Day 6 : COLOMBO We will take you to the airport based on your flight schedule.
Full-Day Private Sigiriya and Dambulla from Kandy
Your adventure begins with the convenience of pickup service from your local hotel, 30 to 60 minutes prior to the departure time. At 8am, travel in comfort to Sigiriya in an air-conditioned, luxury vehicle. Learn how this ancient rock fortress was built by King Kasyapa to be the capital and house the royal palace from your English-speaking driver/guide. Hear how it was transformed into a Buddhist monastery in the 14th century. Then, go to the Royal Gardens with its beautiful landscaping and water features. Climb up to see the famed Mirror Wall and the 6th century rock art. Journey to the Boulder Gardens and Terraced Gardens. See the exquisite frescoes that are approximately 1600 years old. Admire the Sigiriya Frescoes that depict the king's harem on the face of the rocks. Then, it is time to go to the summit of the fortress at Sky Palace. Enjoy an hour of free time. We offer rice & curry for lunch at a family run local restaurant. Following the break, meet your guide to go to the Dambulla Cave Temples. Upon arriving at the Dambulla Cave Temple Complex, you will go directly to the Cave of the Divine King Devaraja Lena. View the 46ft. (14m) statue of Buddha made out of rock. Read the first century inscription at the entry of the cave telling of its origins. Continue over to the Cave of the Great Kings, the largest of the five caves. There, you will see 40-seated statues of Buddha, cave paintings on the ceiling, and more. The ceiling and wall paintings found in the Great New Monastery date back to the 1700s and provide you with a unique insight into the Buddhist Revivalist period. See a statue of King Kirti Sri Rajasinha and 50 statues of Buddha. Return to your hotel provided at the end of the tour, at approximately 5pm.
4-Night Sri Lanka Tour from Colombo
Day 1: Colombo/Kandy Upon arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, you will be greeted and picked up by your driver/guide. You can also be picked up at your hotel which you are staying in Colombo. After pick-up proceed to Kandy which is significant as it was the last capital of the ancient kings’ era in Sri Lanka. It is located on a highland surrounded by mountains and it is home to tea plantations and biodiversity. En-route visit Spice Garden where spices and herbs are a major product in Sri Lanka. Visit Kandy Tooth Temple (This temple was built between the years if 1687 to 1707 by the Kandyan Kings present at the time. It houses a tooth that belonged to ‘Lord Buddha.)After visiting tooth temple, the itinerary ends for the day. Check in to your Hotel in Kandy. Day 2: Kandy/Dambulla/Sigiriya/Kandy After breakfast proceed to Dambulla and visit the Dambulla Rock Temple which is Constructed during the years of 89-77 BC under the reign of King Vattagamni Abhaya also known as King Valagamba is now a UNESCO World Heritage site. 2nd site we visit is the Famous Sigiriya Rock. Climb the Sigiriya Rock, (Sigriya was built by King Seegiri Kasyapa in the fifth century. Sigiriya or Lion Rock is a great achievement in old times. Assigned a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1982, Sigiriya is Asia's best protected city showing complex arranging around the base of the stone, consolidated with modern designing and watering systems. ) After climbing the Sigiriya rock, it would be the perfect time to do the Sigiriya Village tour in an Ox- cart, where you can also have a traditional Sri Lankan lunch in a tree house. Return to Kandy and stay overnight at the same Hotel. Day 3: Kandy - Ella - Yala Morning after the breakfast drive to Ella, which has a rich bio-diversity with varied vegetation. Ella town has a cooler atmosphere than its environment. En-route visit a tea factory, where tea is a major product in Sri Lanka. Visit tea plantations and waterfalls. After arriving Ella, climb little Adam's Peak which is Ella’s best known tourist attraction. Visit Ella Gap and Ravana Falls. Overnight in Ella. Day 4: Ella - TissamaharamaMorning at around 8:00am get some breakfast and drive to Tissamaharama. Do the Yala Safari at 1:30 pm. After the Safari, be in leisure at your Hotel in Tissamaharama. Day 5: Tissamaharama- ColomboYou will be dropped off at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo according to your departure flight schedule.
4-Day Essence of Sri Lanka Tour
Day 1 : Hotel / Sigiriya You will be picked up from your hotel in Colombo, Negombo or Mount Lavinia and driven to Dambulla. Visit the Cave temple of Dambulla (UNESCO World Heritage). Spend overnight in Sigiriya. Accommodation is in a 3 star hotel on Bed & Breakfast basis.Day 2: Sigiriya / Polonnaruwa / Sigiriya In the morning, take a morning cycling tour at one of the best maintained ruins of ancient Ceylon - the UNESCO World Heritage City of Polonnaruwa where was the medieval capital of Sri Lanka. In the afternoon, drive from your hotel to Sigiriya by TukTuk and Climb the Sigiriya rock fortress where you will visit rocky abode and water gardens (UNESCO World Heritage site & one of the Wonders of the World). Spend overnight in Sigiriya. Accommodation is in a 3 star hotel on Bed & Breakfast basis.Day 3: Sigiriya / Dambulla / Kandyin the morning, trek through the archetypal Sri Lankan Typical village. The trek begins with an awesome walk along a Wewa or man-made reservoir. The reservoir, the surrounding scrub jungle, marshland and village are a hive of early morning or an evening activity. You will continue your tour with a bullock cart ride up to a village house where you can experience a Sri Lankan Lunch.After Lunch, we will drive to Kandy. En route visit a Spice garden in Matale. For centuries, spices have been one of Sri Lanka’s most celebrated exports and are used for not only food but also medicines and cosmetics. In the afternoon, you will take a city tour of Kandy including a visit to the temple of the sacred tooth relic, upper lake drive, market square, gem lapidary and more. Spend overnight in Kandy. Accommodation is in a 3 star hotel on Bed & Breakfast basis. Day 4 : Kandy / Your Hotel Today after breakfast, you will be taken back to your hotel in Colombo, Negombo or Mount Lavinia or Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo.