4-Night Sri Lanka Tour from Colombo

Day 1: Colombo/Kandy Upon arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, you will be greeted and picked up by your driver/guide. You can also be picked up at your hotel which you are staying in Colombo. After pick-up proceed to Kandy which is significant as it was the last capital of the ancient kings’ era in Sri Lanka. It is located on a highland surrounded by mountains and it is home to tea plantations and biodiversity. En-route visit Spice Garden where spices and herbs are a major product in Sri Lanka. Visit Kandy Tooth Temple (This temple was built between the years if 1687 to 1707 by the Kandyan Kings present at the time. It houses a tooth that belonged to ‘Lord Buddha.)After visiting tooth temple, the itinerary ends for the day. Check in to your Hotel in Kandy. Day 2: Kandy/Dambulla/Sigiriya/Kandy After breakfast proceed to Dambulla and visit the Dambulla Rock Temple which is Constructed during the years of 89-77 BC under the reign of King Vattagamni Abhaya also known as King Valagamba is now a UNESCO World Heritage site. 2nd site we visit is the Famous Sigiriya Rock. Climb the Sigiriya Rock, (Sigriya was built by King Seegiri Kasyapa in the fifth century. Sigiriya or Lion Rock is a great achievement in old times. Assigned a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1982, Sigiriya is Asia's best protected city showing complex arranging around the base of the stone, consolidated with modern designing and watering systems. ) After climbing the Sigiriya rock, it would be the perfect time to do the Sigiriya Village tour in an Ox- cart, where you can also have a traditional Sri Lankan lunch in a tree house. Return to Kandy and stay overnight at the same Hotel. Day 3: Kandy - Ella - Yala Morning after the breakfast drive to Ella, which has a rich bio-diversity with varied vegetation. Ella town has a cooler atmosphere than its environment. En-route visit a tea factory, where tea is a major product in Sri Lanka. Visit tea plantations and waterfalls. After arriving Ella, climb little Adam's Peak which is Ella’s best known tourist attraction. Visit Ella Gap and Ravana Falls. Overnight in Ella. Day 4: Ella - TissamaharamaMorning at around 8:00am get some breakfast and drive to Tissamaharama. Do the Yala Safari at 1:30 pm. After the Safari, be in leisure at your Hotel in Tissamaharama. Day 5: Tissamaharama- ColomboYou will be dropped off at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo according to your departure flight schedule.