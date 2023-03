This prominent rock about 1km north of the Sigiriya site, offers amazing views of Sigiriya from its wide summit. It's a 20-minute hike up to the top, past several small temples, a 12.5m reclining Buddha and a final tricky scramble over boulders. Most people come at sunset (bring a torch for the trip down) but a sunrise visit is equally beautiful and much less crowded. A return three-wheeler costs around Rs 700, including waiting time.