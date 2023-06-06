Sigiriya

Sri Lanka, Sigiriya Lion Rock fortress

Overview

Rising dramatically from the central plains, the enigmatic rocky outcrop of Sigiriya is perhaps Sri Lanka's single most dramatic sight. Near-vertical walls soar to a flat-topped summit that contains the ruins of an ancient civilization, thought to once have been the epicenter of the short-lived kingdom of Kassapa, and there are spellbinding vistas across mist-wrapped forests in the early morning.

  • Visitors on the summit of Sigiriya Rock.

    Summit

    Sigiriya

    The spectacular terraced summit of the rock covers 1.6 hectares. This is thought to be the site chosen by King Kasyapa for his fortified capital after he…

  • Frescoes

    Frescoes

    Sigiriya

    Halfway up the Sigiriya rock an open-air spiral stairway leads to a long, sheltered gallery in the sheer rock face. The paintings of the buxom, wasp…

  • Pidurangula

    Pidurangula

    Sigiriya

    This prominent rock about 1km north of the Sigiriya site, offers amazing views of Sigiriya from its wide summit. It's a 20-minute hike up to the top, past…

  • View from the ancient Royal Gardens towards Sigiriya Rock, also known as the Lion Rock Fortress. The gardens date from King Kassapa between AD 477 and 485.

    Royal Gardens

    Sigiriya

    The base of the Sigiriya rock is a beautifully landscaped area dotted with formal water features, terraced gardens and natural boulders that were once…

  • Sigiriya Lion Rock fortress and landscape in Sri Lanka.

    Sigiriya

    Sigiriya

  • Mirror Wall

    Mirror Wall

    Sigiriya

    Beyond the Sigiriya frescoes, the path clings to the sheer side of the rock and is protected on the outside by a 3m-high wall. This wall (not the actual…

  • Lion’s Paws

    Lion’s Paws

    Sigiriya

    At the northern end of the rock, a narrow pathway emerges on to the large platform from which the site derives its name – Sigiriya (from sinha-giri) means…

  • Sigiriya Museum

    Sigiriya Museum

    Sigiriya

    This decent museum has a fine diorama of the site, providing an excellent overview and explaining Sigiriya's cultural importance beyond the obvious…

