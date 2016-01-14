2-Day Hiking and Ziplining Tour from Vang Vieng

Superlatives aside – spectacular mountains, verdant-green as far as the eye can see and hidden caves and lagoons – Vang Vieng slowly climbs out its ‘back packer only, party-central’ stigma. Times have changed and the adventure capital of Laos has been put more in the spotlight for is laid-back atmosphere and the perfect stop-over destination when one seeks overland travel between the capital and Luang Prabang. What one may not know is that the dramatic landscape surrounding Vang Vieng is honeycombed with unexplored tunnels and caverns with several playing minor roles in local mythology – all are said to be inhabited by spirits. These caves and cliffs have also earned a reputation for some of the best rock-climbing in the region and thus stopping here for 2 days of cave, river and zip-line exploration does sound quite tempting! Day 1: Your 2 day tour starts with meeting your guide, driver and other travelers at a central meeting point in the heart of Vang Vieng: transfers from your hotel / resort to the Green Discovery office is on own arrangements. The tour commences at 08:00 hrs, it is recommended arriving there 15 minutes early to meet with your guide for the day for a short briefing. From here, you head out by car to the Pakpo Village boat pier where you will cross the Nam Song River, a side river of the Mekong that flows gently along Vang Vieng. The trek through rice fields and small streams starts as soon as you disembark at the other side: the power of water is not to be underestimated and with the assistance of your guide and robes connected to the mainland, navigating these streams will be fairly easy. The further you hike, the steeper the terrain becomes and these indications announce the start of some zip-lining! The feeling of flying through the air, suspended by nothing but a solid line will only be the start of what’s there to come. Next on the agenda will be the challenge to use your climbing skills to cross from the bottom of a waterfall across a deep gorge via a U-shaped cable bridge; adrenaline never tasted that good once you accomplished this amazing feat of adventure. It is all so worth it once you can see the views of the limestone scenery and you will have time to soak it all in before arriving at your camp site for dinner and overnight Day 2: Zip-line enthusiasts will once again be very pleased to have a complete morning dedicated to fly over the canopy of the forest with smashing views of the towering trees and remotely located waterfalls. Adventure will not stop until we have to return back to Vang Vieng: another V-shaped cable bridge challenges you to reach the other side of another gorge before zip-lining down the mountain and meeting our driver. It is time to head back to Vang Vieng where you can share your adrenaline-filled adventure with your travel companion(s). Expect to arrive back in Vang Vieng at around 17:00 hrs.