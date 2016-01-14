Welcome to Vang Vieng
Spend a few days here – rent a scooter, take a motorcycle tour, go tubing or trekking – and soak up one of Laos' most stunningly picturesque spots. But explore with care and enjoy it sober, as the river and mountains around Vang Vieng have claimed too many travellers' lives already.
Vang Vieng activities
2-Day Vang Vieng Tour from Vientiane
Day 1:After an 8am pickup from your Vientiane hotel, set out on the around 3.5-hour drive north to Vang Vieng. On the way, stop to visit the Hmong Village of KM 52 and the archaeological site of Vang Xang, where you can admire one of the country's oldest Buddha statues, dating back to the 11th century. Visit the fishing village of Ban Houy Mo and enjoy lunch at a local restaurant before continuing to Vang Vieng.On arrival in Vang Vieng, soak up the scenery on a boat cruise along the Nam Xong River, then check in to your hotel and enjoy the rest of the evening at your leisure.Overnight at Elephant Crossing Hotel, Silver Naga Hotel or similar hotel in Vang Vieng.Day 2:After being picked up from your Vang Vieng hotel, pay a visit to the magnificent Tham Chang Cave, then continue to Ban Pha Thao Hmong Village to learn more about the Hmong people and their rich cultural heritage. Set out on the return journey to Vientiane, stopping along the way to explore Ban Keuan village, famous for its traditional salt production, and enjoy lunch at a local restaurant. Back in Vientiane, your tour ends with drop-off at your hotel.
Transfer from Luang Prabang to Vang Vieng
This Luang Prabang shared transportation from Luang Prabang city to Vang Vieng saves you the stress of public transportation and insures you’ll be picked up from your hotel in Luang Prabang and arrive at Vang Vieng center of choice with ease.Once you booked the ticket, you will be confirmed by our local service provider and being picked up from your place/ (Hotel lobby) by our driver, Then, enjoy a reliable and comfortable ride on a shared air-conditioned transportation Minivan/Bus to center of Vang vieng.When making a booking, you will need to specify the below information:1, Your full name: 2, Hotel 's name: 3, Luang Prabang accommodation's Phone number:2 Price options1, 17 seats Van departure time: 6:30am or 3:00pm2, Minibus departure time: 7:00am, 10:00am, 1:30pm & 4:30pm
Shared transfer from Vang Vieng to Luang Prabang city
This Luang Prabang shared transportation from Vang Vieng city to Luang Prabang saves you the stress of public transportation and insures you’ll be picked up from your hotel in Vang Vieng and arrive Luang Prabang center of choice with ease.Once you booked the ticket, you will be confirmed by our local service provider and being picked up from your place/ (Hotel lobby) by our driver, Then, enjoy a reliable and comfortable ride on a shared air-conditioned transportation Minivan/Bus to center of Luang Prabang.When making a booking, you will need to specify the below information:1, Your full name: 2, Hotel 's name: 3, Luang Prabang accommodation's Phone number:Departure time: 6:30am, 11:30am or 3pmVehicles: Minivan/Van
LUANG PRABANG_ VIENTIANE 6 DAYS 5 NIGHTS
DAY 1: ARRIVAL LUANG PRABANG On arrival in Luang Prabang Airport, you will be picked up and transferred to the hotel for check in. Free and easy at night.DAY 2: LUANG PRABANG – ANCIENT TOWN (B)For early-risers (05h30) there is a very special dawn visit to witness the long lines of orange-robed monks leaving their pagodas to receive offerings of food from Luang Prabang residents. Return to the hotel for breakfast. After breakfast, a city tour begins at the former Royal Palace, now the National Museum. Continue to Wat Mai, a temple renowned for its golden bas-reliefs. Then the Wat Sene with its beautiful golden façade, temple: Wat Xieng Thong. In the afternoon, visit Wat Visoun , Wat Aham, Wat That where the ashes of King Sisavang Vong are interred inside the large central stupa. Continue to climbing the 328 steps to the top of Mount Phousi to enjoy a panoramic view of the city and the surrounding countryside, Stop at the night market to go shopping and buy beautiful souvenirs for your loved ones.DAY 3: LUANG PRABANG – PAK OU CAVE (B)After breakfast, we board a cruise boat on the Mekong River, which gives us a panoramic view of the tranquil countryside as well as an interesting visit to the mysterious Pak Ou Caves, two linked caves crammed with thousands of gold lacquered Buddha statues of various shapes and sizes left by pilgrims. Stop at the village of Ban Xanghai, where they make the local rice wine. On the way back, we pass the local villages at Ban Xiengmene and Ban Chan before we see the royal temple at Wat Longkhoun, which once belonged to a royal family patronage near by Sackarine Caves.DAY 4: LUANG PRABANG – VANG VIENG – VIENTIANE (B)After breakfast, departure from Luang Prabang to Vientiane, on the way overstop in Vang Vieng, then continue to Vientiane. On arrival in Vientiane transfer to the hotel.DAY 5: VIENTIANE – CITY TOUR (B)We will visit the central market known as the ‘Morning Market’ which is a great place for browsing antiques, handmade textiles and gifts. From there, we will visit the major sights of the capital; including the oldest Wat Sisaket with thousands of miniature Buddha statues and the former royal temple of Wat Prakeo, which previously housed the famous Emerald Buddha Image. On the way to the famous and sacred structure of That Luang Stupa, we will stop to take some pictures of the imposing Patuxay Monument, which is well known as Vientiane’s own Arc de Triumph.DAY 6: VIENTIANE – DEPARTURE (B)After breakfast, transfer to the airport for departure flight.End of services.
2-Day Hiking and Ziplining Tour from Vang Vieng
Superlatives aside – spectacular mountains, verdant-green as far as the eye can see and hidden caves and lagoons – Vang Vieng slowly climbs out its ‘back packer only, party-central’ stigma. Times have changed and the adventure capital of Laos has been put more in the spotlight for is laid-back atmosphere and the perfect stop-over destination when one seeks overland travel between the capital and Luang Prabang. What one may not know is that the dramatic landscape surrounding Vang Vieng is honeycombed with unexplored tunnels and caverns with several playing minor roles in local mythology – all are said to be inhabited by spirits. These caves and cliffs have also earned a reputation for some of the best rock-climbing in the region and thus stopping here for 2 days of cave, river and zip-line exploration does sound quite tempting! Day 1: Your 2 day tour starts with meeting your guide, driver and other travelers at a central meeting point in the heart of Vang Vieng: transfers from your hotel / resort to the Green Discovery office is on own arrangements. The tour commences at 08:00 hrs, it is recommended arriving there 15 minutes early to meet with your guide for the day for a short briefing. From here, you head out by car to the Pakpo Village boat pier where you will cross the Nam Song River, a side river of the Mekong that flows gently along Vang Vieng. The trek through rice fields and small streams starts as soon as you disembark at the other side: the power of water is not to be underestimated and with the assistance of your guide and robes connected to the mainland, navigating these streams will be fairly easy. The further you hike, the steeper the terrain becomes and these indications announce the start of some zip-lining! The feeling of flying through the air, suspended by nothing but a solid line will only be the start of what’s there to come. Next on the agenda will be the challenge to use your climbing skills to cross from the bottom of a waterfall across a deep gorge via a U-shaped cable bridge; adrenaline never tasted that good once you accomplished this amazing feat of adventure. It is all so worth it once you can see the views of the limestone scenery and you will have time to soak it all in before arriving at your camp site for dinner and overnight Day 2: Zip-line enthusiasts will once again be very pleased to have a complete morning dedicated to fly over the canopy of the forest with smashing views of the towering trees and remotely located waterfalls. Adventure will not stop until we have to return back to Vang Vieng: another V-shaped cable bridge challenges you to reach the other side of another gorge before zip-lining down the mountain and meeting our driver. It is time to head back to Vang Vieng where you can share your adrenaline-filled adventure with your travel companion(s). Expect to arrive back in Vang Vieng at around 17:00 hrs.
Private Transfer: Luang Prabang Hotels to Vang Vieng Hotels
You'll be picked up at your Luang Prabang hotel by your private driver to begin your one-way transfer to Vang Vieng. Relax and enjoy the comfort of traveling in a private vehicle with just your party, and enjoy the convenience of being dropped off right at your hotel in Vang Vieng at the end of the drive. Service is available 24 hours a day.