Welcome to Sri Lanka
Endless beaches, timeless ruins, welcoming people, oodles of elephants, rolling surf, cheap prices, fun trains, famous tea and flavourful food make Sri Lanka irresistible.
The Undiscovered Country
You might say Sri Lanka has been hiding in plain sight. Countless scores of travellers have passed overhead on their way to someplace else, but years of uncertainty kept Sri Lanka off many itineraries.Now, however, all that has changed.The country is moving forward quickly as more and more people discover its myriad charms. Lying between the more trodden parts of India and Southeast Asia, Sri Lanka's history, culture and natural beauty are undeniably alluring. It's the place you haven't been to yet, that you should.
So Much in So Little
Few places have as many Unesco World Heritage Sites (eight) packed into such a small area. Sri Lanka's 2000-plus years of culture can be discovered at ancient sites where legendary temples boast beautiful details even as they shelter in caves or perch on prominent peaks. More recent are evocative colonial fortresses, from Galle to Trincomalee.Across the island, that thing that goes bump in the night might be an elephant heading to a favourite waterhole. Safari tours of Sri Lanka’s pleasantly relaxed national parks encounter leopards, water buffaloes, all manner of birds and a passel of primates.
It’s So Easy
Distances are short: see the sacred home of the world’s oldest living human-planted tree in the morning (Anuradhapura) and stand awestruck by the sight of hundreds of elephants gathering in the afternoon (Minneriya). Discover a favourite beach, meditate in a 2000-year-old temple, exchange smiles while strolling a mellow village, marvel at birds and wildflowers, try to keep count of the little dishes that come with your rice and curry. Wander past colonial gems in Colombo, then hit some epic surf.Sri Lanka is spectacular, affordable and still often uncrowded. Now is the best time to discover it.
Rainforests & Beaches
When you’re ready to escape the tropical climate of the coast and lowlands, head for the hills, with their temperate, achingly green charms. Verdant tea plantations and rainforested peaks beckon walkers, trekkers and those who just want to see them from a spectacular train ride.And then there are the beaches. Dazzlingly white and often untrodden, they ring the island so that no matter where you go, you’ll be near a sandy gem. Should you beat the inevitable languor, you can surf and dive world-class sites without world-class crowds. And you're always just a short hop from something utterly new.
Colombo City Day Tour
You will be picked up from your hotel in Colombo at 9am and then proceed to Kalaniya Temple. Later, you will visit Gall Face Green and Gangarama Temple, one of the most important Buddhist temples in Sri Lanka. After the Gangarama Temple you will visit the harbor and fort areas of Colombo and also the Independence Square located just a few minutes away from the Old Parliament building. Next you will have lunch (your expense), and then it is time to go shopping. Being a country where the economy relies heavily on the garment industry, Sri Lanka is known for manufacturing high quality clothes at affordable prices. Before the tour ends, you will be taken back to you hotel.
Sigiriya Rock Fortress and Cave Temples Private Day Trip
Early morning leave for Sigiriya (approx. 4 hours drive) and climb the 5th-century Sigiriya rock fortress. Sigiriya is famous for its toadstool of golden-hued granite, protruding into the searing blue sky from a hot, flat wilderness of scrub-land, which is transformed in the rainy season to a water garden. Afterwards visiting this beautiful area, have lunch at Oakray Inamaluwa Restaurant. After lunch, visit Dambulla rock temple that was built by King Walagambahu in the 1st century B.C. and it is a World Heritage Site. It is the most impressive of Sri Lanka's cave temples. The complex of five caves with over 2000 sq. meters of painted walls and ceilings, is the largest area of paintings found in the world. It contains over 150 images of the Buddha and the largest is the colossal figure of the Buddha carved out of rock and spanning 14 meters.On completion of this visit, you will be driven back to your hotel (approx. 4 hours drive)
Galle Full-Day Tour
Meet your guide at your Colombo or Negombo hotel at 7am for a 12-hour day tour of Galle, Sri Lanka.Begin at the Kosgoda Turtle Hatchery, home to seven species of marine turtles and other wild sea life. Continue to Weligama and gaze at the stilt fisherman hauling their catch in the middle of the clear blue water.Visit Galle Fort, a Portuguese-built and Dutch-fortified 16th-century fort with a complex history. Learn how the city’s strategic location made it a hub for sea trade and a landing point for the island’s colonial rulers.Stop by the Tsunami Photo Museum in Talwatte, which documents the devastating 2004 tsunami that struck Sri Lanka.Enjoy a local lunch before proceeding to the pristine Bentota Beach. At the conclusion of the tour, you will return to Colombo.
Colombo Airport Hotel Transfer: CMB Airport to Colombo Hotels
Meet your driver at Bandaranaike International Airport, also known as Colombo International Airport. Your driver will be waiting for you in the waiting lounge near the exit with a name board and will assist you with your luggage and transfer you directly to your hotel in Colombo in a climate-controlled car. Listen to an introduction about Colombo’s attractions, best places to eat, bargain shopping, souvenir shops, and any other information that captures your interest. On the way to your Colombo hotel, learn about Sri Lanka's customs, traditions, and travel tips from your friendly driver. Bottled water is provided. This vehicle can fit a booking of maximum 15 people.
The Last Kingdom Private Day Tour in Kandy
You will be picked up around 6am from your hotel in Colombo, Mount Lavinia or Negombo and then proceed to Kandy, en route visit Spice Garden in Mawanella and a Tea Factory in Giragama. For centuries, spices have been one of Sri Lanka’s most celebrated exports and are used for medicines and cosmetics as well as to flavor foods. You will sample scents and flavors such as cinnamon, ginger, pepper, vanilla and cardamom. Batik is the ancient art of mixing colors using wax as the main component and Sri Lanka is one of the world’s leading exponents. Examples range from simple, single-colored designs to multi-colored masterpieces.On arrival at Giragama, you will visit a tea plantation 1,673 feet (510 meters) above sea level. Tea was first planted in Sri Lanka in 1824 at the Botanical Gardens at Peradeniya, when a few plants were brought from China. Your will spend an hour exploring the the plantation and factory before leaving for Kandy which is approximately 30 minutes away. Kandy, the hill capital, is another World Heritage Site. It was the last stronghold of the Sinhalese Kings during the Portuguese, Dutch and British rule and finally ceded to the British in 1815 after an agreement. To the Buddhists of Sri Lanka and the World, Kandy is one of the most sacred sites as it is the home of the “Dalada Maligawa” - Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha. Close by are the remains of the Royal Palace (“Maha Wasala”), “Palle Wasala”- where the Queens stayed-now used for the National Museum, “Meda Wasala” where other close relatives lived, Audience Hall, Natha Devala and Vishnu Devala are situated close by. The Bathing Pavilion (“Ulpenge”) is by the Lake and in the Center of the lake is the Island called “Kiri Samudraya” (Milk white ocean) used by the kings as the summerhouse. Today it is the center of Buddhism, Arts, Crafts, Dancing, Music and Culture. Do the city tour of Kandy including a visit to the temple of the sacred Tooth Relic, upper lake drive and market square, Gem Lapidary and Wood Carving center. During the city tour you will enjoy your lunch at Oakray Restaurant. After this visit, you will proceed to your hotel where you will be dropped off.
8-Day Sri Lanka Classic Tour
