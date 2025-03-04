With sprawling beaches, wild central highlands and national parks teeming with wildlife, Sri Lanka is the perfect Indian Ocean tropical island getaway. It’s easy to forget the outside world and be lulled into a sense of blissful relaxation by the island’s gentle ebb and flow.

But every traveler still needs to update loved ones and plan their travels on the go. The good news is that getting connected in Sri Lanka is fairly easy, with local telecom providers offering affordable data plans, wi-fi connections in many accommodations and increasing adoption of eSIM technology across Sri Lanka.

Whether you plan to hit the beaches, explore the ruins of ancient civilizations or track elephants and leopards in Sri Lanka's national parks, here's everything you need to know about getting connected on a trip to this idyllic Indian Ocean island.



Will my phone work in Sri Lanka?

Your home phone will work in most places in Sri Lanka, even if you use roaming services from your home provider. However, convenient as this may sound, roaming in Sri Lanka through an overseas network provider can involve hefty charges.

Advertisement

Instead, consider buying a local SIM card from a Sri Lankan cell phone operator, or purchasing an eSIM for Sri Lanka for an operator such as Saily, Ubigi or Airalo, which will let you connect to local networks for a lower price than roaming, without having to physically install a local SIM card.

Saily has weekly data plans starting from US$3.79 for one gigabyte (GB) of data and monthly passes that include 20GB of high-speed data for US$29.44. Whatever you pick, a gigabyte of data will cover about an hour of Netflix streaming, but if you stick to general browsing, using Google Maps and sending emails, your data will stretch much further – 5GB is probably sufficient for a one-week trip.



Colombo has the best signal and the fastest data connections in Sri Lanka. Jon Chica/Shutterstock

What mobile networks are available in Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka has two main mobile network providers: Dialog and Mobitel. For strong 4G coverage, Dialog is your best option – you can even get 5G services in parts of the capital, Colombo. However, Mobitel has the widest coverage, even in rural areas.

If you don’t plan on leaving major cities, smaller operators Hutch and Airtel are the most affordable options with pretty good 4G services. Prices vary between providers, but tourist plans are usually very affordable. You'll be looking at spending just under US$4 for 30GB for 30 days with Hutch, and just over US$4 for 20GB for 30 days with Dialog.

How can I get a local SIM card?

Local SIM cards are easily available throughout Sri Lanka, including at airport kiosks, which are a popular choice for tourists. If you’re buying a SIM outside the airport, stick to authorized retailers rather than independent stores representing multiple operators. Make sure your phone is not locked into your home network before you travel.



You’ll need your passport to purchase a SIM. Once the SIM is activated, double-check to see if the data works without any issues before you leave the store or kiosk, and install the network provider’s app to track your usage and top up online as you travel around the country. Your phone number is usually available on the back of your SIM card package, so note it down or add it to your phone contacts list.



With an eSIM or a local SIM, you can get online everywhere, from the city to the beach. Alex Popov/Shutterstock

Is eSIM available in Sri Lanka, and how does it work?

Over the last few years, eSIMs have become increasingly popular in Sri Lanka, and using one is even easier than picking up a physical SIM card. You just have to choose a provider, pick a plan, and purchase it online; you’ll then receive a QR code to scan providing instructions for how to activate your eSIM.

International eSIM providers will help you set everything up before you arrive, so you’ll be able to connect to a local network the moment you land in Sri Lanka. The best thing about eSIMs is that you don’t need to remove your current SIM card, allowing you to continue to receive calls and text messages on your primary mobile number. Although many modern iPhone and Android devices are eSIM compatible, be sure to check before your trip.

Advertisement

In Sri Lanka, almost all the local network providers offer eSIMs as well as physical SIM cards, but we recommend Saily as our eSIM partner. Saily’s Sri Lanka plans start at US$3.79 for 1GB for 7 days, and this comes with advanced security features, including the ability to change your virtual location and block ads.

Where can I find reliable wi-fi in Sri Lanka?

Wi-fi coverage varies as you travel around Sri Lanka. The main international airport, Bandaranaike International, to the north of Colombo, offers wi-fi, but it’s usually pretty slow. Once you leave the airport, you won't find free wi-fi as widely as you would in some other destinations in Asia.

Some cafes, restaurants and bars across the country offer wi-fi for customers, but use is often capped at an hour or two, and only a handful of places have fast, reliable connections. However, there are a number of coworking spaces in larger cities where you can find fast wi-fi.

Most hotels offer wi-fi, especially in cities and tourist areas such as the western and southern coast. However, as you head into more remote areas of the country, wi-fi is less common, so plan ahead and download maps, ebooks, movies and anything else you need to keep you occupied before you travel.

If you plan to stay a few weeks in one location, it’s worth checking in advance to see if your accommodation is on the SLT Fiber network, as this usually offers the fastest, most reliable connections. However, it’s always wise to have mobile data as a backup.

If you’re using public wi-fi, be cautious with sensitive information, especially when using online banking and entering passwords to access your private accounts. Shared public networks are vulnerable to cyber scams and data breaches, so consider using a reputable VPN as a precaution.

Phone and data connections are less reliable in remote areas such as Sri Lanka's national parks. Vova Shevchuk/Shutterstock

How fast and reliable is the internet?

As of January 2025, Speedtest ranks Sri Lanka at 127th in the world for fixed broadband speed, and 88th for mobile internet speed – the internet is generally slower than in many nearby countries such as India, Thailand and Malaysia. It’s good enough for emails, calls and regular browsing, and in some areas, it's fast enough for online streaming, but expect slow upload speeds.

You’ll have spotty coverage on the road, so download anything you need onto your devices before you travel. Another thing to keep in mind is that the network is prone to problems when it rains heavily, and the weather in Sri Lanka is now harder to predict due to the impact of climate change.

Are there any internet restrictions or censorship laws?

The internet remains fairly free and open in Sri Lanka compared with other countries in the region. According to Freedom House, the Sri Lankan government doesn't widely block or filter websites or online content, but some network providers have removed access to particular websites and messaging apps such as Telegram.

In the past, the authorities have occasionally cut off internet and social media access during periods of political unrest, but this is unlikely to be an issue if you’re a short-term visitor to Sri Lanka. VPNs are legal and can be used without restrictions.

Can I stay connected at major tourist sites?

Most of Sri Lanka’s major tourist sites are national parks and well-preserved historical attractions such as the famous ruins at Anuradhapura and Sigiriya. There’s no public wi-fi at these locations, so you’ll need a mobile data plan to get connected.

When visiting attractions in towns and cities – such as the 300-year-old fort in Galle in southern Sri Lanka – you can usually rely on your mobile network being fast enough to upload social media posts on the go. But in remote areas such as the densely forested Knuckles Mountain Range in the Hill Country, expect patchy, inconsistent coverage – or none at all!

You can rely on being able to get a connection at most of Sri Lanka's busy beach resorts. Devaka Seneviratne/Shutterstock

Will I encounter language barriers when getting connected?

Leading providers like Dialog and Mobitel have English-language websites and mobile apps. You can rely on being able to get English-language assistance via phone company helplines, and service centers in major cities and tourist-frequented locations are also likely to offer face-to-face English-language support.



How much does it cost to stay connected in Sri Lanka?

International roaming plans can drain your wallet fast. It’s always more economical to use a local SIM or an eSIM in Sri Lanka. You’ll pay about US$4 for 20GB from a local provider, while international eSIM packages from operators such as Saily will cost around US$30 for 20GB, but with the added conveniences of a user-friendly app, the ability to swap plans between countries and extra security features. There are no wi-fi passes available in Sri Lanka, but most tourist-oriented hotels offer wi-fi for their guests.

What local tech customs or etiquette should I be aware of?

Around half of the population of Sri Lanka uses the internet, but most people have mobile phones, especially in cities and towns. Sri Lankans will make and answer calls in most settings, though exceptions include cinemas, places of worship and during medical appointments.

WhatsApp and other app-based messaging services aren’t that popular as most Sri Lankans prefer to call – so you’ll likely not get a quick answer to texts or emails. It’s common for drivers on ride-hailing platforms such as Uber to call you to confirm pickup locations and methods of payment instead of sending you a text.

On public transport, most people tend to use headphones but don’t be surprised if someone streams their favorite movie out loud on the train or the bus.



How do I contact emergency services if needed?

In the event of an emergency, call:

119 for police

110 for ambulance, fire and rescue services

1990 for free-of-cost emergency medical care provided by Suwa Seriya

+94 112421451 for Sri Lanka's tourist police

Download Google offline maps for Sri Lanka and install the Google Translate app so you can navigate easily even if you don't have a signal. There are several other useful apps and online platforms:

PickMe is a homegrown ride-hailing taxi app that works in most places in Sri Lanka

Uber works in Colombo and a few other locations in Sri Lanka

Kangaroo Cabs provides reliable and comfortable, long-distance transport

Sri Lanka Railways Reservations can be used to book train tickets online

This article was produced by Lonely Planet as part of our partnership with Saily. Lonely Planet's advice and opinions are solely our own.