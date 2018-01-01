Private Day Trip: The Old Town of Galle Tour from Colombo

You will be picked up at your hotel in Colombo at 0700 hrs. Ensure that you bring a packed breakfast with you if you are unable to have your meal at the hotel. You will reach your first destination, Handunugoda Tea Factory by approximately 0930 hrs. (Travel Time 1 ½ to 2 hrs) Handunugoda Factory is famous for its Virgin White Tea, which is one of the most expensive teas in the world. The tea is plucked and made without being touched by humans, partially following an ancient Chinese tea plucking ritual. You will be guided around the factory and given an opportunity to try and buy Virgin White Tea, along with many other tea types. Handunugoda is also one of the only tea factories in Sri Lanka which is close to the coast. After Handunugoda you will be leaving for Galle city at approximately 1230 hrs. Once you reach Galle, at 1315 hrs., you will be having lunch at a Local Restaurant. By approximately 1500 hrs go on a guided walk through Galle’s historic 17C Dutch Fort - a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Galle’s natural harbour has long been a hub of trade dating back to ancient times. The accidental arrival of the Portuguese Lorenzo de Almeida in 1505, when his fleet of ships steered off course following a storm at sea, changed the history of this island nation. The Portuguese were followed by the Dutch and then the British in 1796. With each occupation, Galle’s landscape changed and the cultural influences remained. Galle Fort covers nearly four sq. km's and is protected by 12 bastions and connecting ramparts. Wander the maze of narrow cobblestone paved roadways lined with colonial period buildings still in use and old merchant houses where generations of Moorish families still live. Take a walk along the sturdy ramparts looking out to sea and visit colonial period churches, the lighthouse, and museums. Along the way, stop by for a cup of Ceylon Tea or fresh king coconut. This fascinating excursion will give you a memorable glimpse into life within Galle Fort – one of the best preserved Colonial Forts in Asia. After a nice 2 hours spent experiencing its glory, you will be leaving Galle at 1700 hrs. You will be taking two and a half hours to return to Colombo. Your vehicle will drop you off at 1900 hrs. at your hotel in Colombo completing your tour.SKU: LK60010900