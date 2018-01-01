Welcome to Galle
Built by the Dutch, beginning in 1663, Galle's core is the Fort, a walled enclave surrounded on three sides by the ocean. A key part of the Fort’s appeal is that it isn’t just a pretty place. Sure, tourism now dominates the local economy, but this unique city remains a working community: there are administrative offices and courts, export companies, schools and colleges.
Most travellers are utterly seduced by Galle's ambience, and it's undoubtedly southern Sri Lanka's one unmissable sight.
Meet your guide at your Colombo or Negombo hotel at 7am for a 12-hour day tour of Galle, Sri Lanka.Begin at the Kosgoda Turtle Hatchery, home to seven species of marine turtles and other wild sea life. Continue to Weligama and gaze at the stilt fisherman hauling their catch in the middle of the clear blue water.Visit Galle Fort, a Portuguese-built and Dutch-fortified 16th-century fort with a complex history. Learn how the city’s strategic location made it a hub for sea trade and a landing point for the island’s colonial rulers.Stop by the Tsunami Photo Museum in Talwatte, which documents the devastating 2004 tsunami that struck Sri Lanka.Enjoy a local lunch before proceeding to the pristine Bentota Beach. At the conclusion of the tour, you will return to Colombo.
We arrange this Yala National park tip as 2 sessions from Galle. Morning and afternoon session. for morning session Your driver will pick you up from your hotel in Galle or in the nearby area around 3.00am. In the morning 6.00am Reach to The Park and start the morning session of safari, board into the Safari Jeep and 3-4 hour of wildlife spotting in Yala National Park. Early-morning arrival gives you a better chance in some months of the year of seeing some of the Park's wild animals, including elephants, sloth bears, sambar deer, wild boar, water buffalo, jungle fowl, eagles, monitors, and crocodiles with amazing colorful Nature. if you are looking forward to the afternoon session of the safari, we will pick you up around 8.00am from your staying location in Galle reach to the park 11.30am. after the lunch start the afternoon session of the safari. we will inform and advise you about the which session is better for your trip by taking in into consideration of current climate and other several environmental conditions in the Yala national park area which cause wildlife appearance.Please Note: we give the priority to guest requests when arranging the National Park Trip. therefore you could choose your safari session according to your travel schedule.Stopping for lunch en-route in Yala(own cost). you have an option to stop by WauruKannala Temple to see the massive statue of Buddha and Image house. spend 30 minutes there. (Entrance fee your own cost)If you do morning session you will be back to your staying hotel at Galle around 2.30pm. otherwise, if you do afternoon session of safari, you will be back to your staying hotel at Galle around 9.00pm. given time might be changed upon weather and traffic condition.
We arrange this Udawalawa National park tip as 2 sessions from Galle. Morning and afternoon session. for morning session Your driver will pick you up from your hotel in Galle or in the nearby area around 3.00am. In the morning 6.00am Reach to The Park and start the morning session of safari, board into the Safari Jeep and 3-hour of wildlife spotting in Udawalawe National Park. Early-morning arrival gives you a better chance in some months of the year of seeing some of the Park's wild animals, including elephants, sloth bears, sambar deer, wild boar, water buffalo, jungle fowl, eagles, monitors, and crocodiles with amazing colorful Nature with morning sunrise. if you are looking forward to the afternoon session of the safari, we will pick you up around 8.30am from your staying location in Galle reach to the park 11.30am. after the lunch start the afternoon session of the safari. we will inform and advise you about the which session is better for your trip by taking in into consideration of current climate and other several environmental conditions in the Udawalawa national park area which cause wildlife appearance.Please Note: we give the priority to guest requests when arranging the National Park Trip. therefore you could choose your safari session according to your travel schedule.Stopping for lunch en-route in Udawalawe (own cost). If you wish, you have the option to spend 45 minutes at Udawalawe Elephant Transit Home (own cost), which was set up with help from the Born Free Foundation and looks after orphaned elephant calves until they are strong enough to survive in their natural habitat. If you do morning session you will be back to your staying hotel at Galle around 1.30pm. otherwise if you do afternoon session of safari, you will be back to your staying hotel at Galle around 7.30pm. you will arrive back in Galle, where you will be dropped off at your hotel.given time might be changed upon weather and traffic condition.
Start your tour at 8:30am for Morning Departure or 2:30 pm for Afternoon Departure. After a short briefing, you start tour with our experienced English-speaking local guide who takes you through small dirt roads to a small local village to lagoon and mangroves. Along the way you can ask your local guide about the plants, animals, culture or anything about this country. In addition to the lagoon, you will also stop over at an ancient rock temple where you can learn more about Buddhism. During this tour, you will also experience the local biodiversity in Sri Lanka- mangrove forest, topical palms, ferns and lots of coconut trees. Throughout this journey you will pass through lush green paddy fields, a big part of people's life here in south Sri Lanka. After cycling around the lagoon you will visit a traditional coconut factory witnessing the coconuts being soaked and sorted and made into rope. A short journey on the main road and a stop for a refreshing king coconut winds down your tour before you head back to final destination.
Depart from your hotel in Galle or Unawatuna bright and early at 5:30am for this 6-hour whale watching cruise. Arrive at Mirissa Harbor and board the comfortable 50-foot (15-meter) passenger vessel. The ship is equipped with life jackets and all necessary safety equipment. With the warm southwest breeze blowing and the bright blue ocean unfurling below, enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast with morning tea onboard. Take plenty of time to gaze out on the water and spot blue whales, humpback whales, killer whales, and whale sharks. Perhaps you’ll also be able to see dolphins or sea turtles.
You will be picked up at your hotel in Colombo at 0700 hrs. Ensure that you bring a packed breakfast with you if you are unable to have your meal at the hotel. You will reach your first destination, Handunugoda Tea Factory by approximately 0930 hrs. (Travel Time 1 ½ to 2 hrs) Handunugoda Factory is famous for its Virgin White Tea, which is one of the most expensive teas in the world. The tea is plucked and made without being touched by humans, partially following an ancient Chinese tea plucking ritual. You will be guided around the factory and given an opportunity to try and buy Virgin White Tea, along with many other tea types. Handunugoda is also one of the only tea factories in Sri Lanka which is close to the coast. After Handunugoda you will be leaving for Galle city at approximately 1230 hrs. Once you reach Galle, at 1315 hrs., you will be having lunch at a Local Restaurant. By approximately 1500 hrs go on a guided walk through Galle’s historic 17C Dutch Fort - a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Galle’s natural harbour has long been a hub of trade dating back to ancient times. The accidental arrival of the Portuguese Lorenzo de Almeida in 1505, when his fleet of ships steered off course following a storm at sea, changed the history of this island nation. The Portuguese were followed by the Dutch and then the British in 1796. With each occupation, Galle’s landscape changed and the cultural influences remained. Galle Fort covers nearly four sq. km's and is protected by 12 bastions and connecting ramparts. Wander the maze of narrow cobblestone paved roadways lined with colonial period buildings still in use and old merchant houses where generations of Moorish families still live. Take a walk along the sturdy ramparts looking out to sea and visit colonial period churches, the lighthouse, and museums. Along the way, stop by for a cup of Ceylon Tea or fresh king coconut. This fascinating excursion will give you a memorable glimpse into life within Galle Fort – one of the best preserved Colonial Forts in Asia. After a nice 2 hours spent experiencing its glory, you will be leaving Galle at 1700 hrs. You will be taking two and a half hours to return to Colombo. Your vehicle will drop you off at 1900 hrs. at your hotel in Colombo completing your tour.SKU: LK60010900