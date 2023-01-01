Facing the lighthouse, this beautifully maintained whitewashed building is a highly unusual construction combining eclectic architectural features that include a dash of baroque, British Victorian and Islamic detailing. Its facade is more reminiscent of a Portuguese cathedral than a mosque. There's no general admission, but non-Muslims may be invited to enter if dressed appropriately. Inside there's a wonderful little mihrab, complete with small decorative domes, and some attractive floor tiling.
Meeran Mosque
Galle
