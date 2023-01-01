Marine Archeological Museum

This spacious maritime museum occupies a colossal old spice warehouse built by the Dutch and dating back to the late 17th century. The structure was originally part of the main gateway to the Fort and it still forms part of its ramparts. An introductory video presentation sets the scene and there are interactive displays that illuminate the city’s maritime past, including the many shipwrecks in Galle's surrounding waters. It covers two levels that snake through the city walls.

After decades of neglect, the building was derelict by the millennium, but it reopened in 2010 as a museum after two years of renovations.