The Amangalla was built in 1684 to house the Dutch governor and officers. Later, as the New Oriental Hotel, it was the lodging of choice for 1st-class P&O passengers travelling to and from Europe in the 19th century. During much of the 20th century, it was in a decades-long slow decline and was run by the legendary Nesta Brohier, a grand lady who was actually born in room 25.

The hotel has a memorable and comic role in Paul Theroux's iconic The Great Railway Bazaar. It was completely restored and reopened as the luxurious Amangalla in 2004. Public areas such as the bar, lobby and restaurants are open and worth a look.