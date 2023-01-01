Martin Wickramasinghe Folk Art Museum

This interesting museum includes the house where respected Sinhalese author Martin Wickramasinghe (1890–1976) was born (the traditional southern structure dates back 200 years and has some Dutch architectural influences). Exhibits are well displayed, with information in English, with a good section on dance (including costumes and instruments), puppets, kolam (masked dance-drama) masks (including one of a very sunburnt British officer), carriages and Buddhist artefacts. Look for the turn near the 131km post, across from the Fortress Hotel.

The bookshop sells Wickramasinghe's works, which are lauded for their exploration of local cultures and the roots of all the people on the island.