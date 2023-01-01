Kataluwa Purwarama Temple

Rarely crowded, this feels like the temple time forgot. Dating from the 13th century, it has some recently restored murals, including some large ones depicting foreigners in flowing robes. A friendly monk will open the building and explain the murals. Some of the Jataka tales (stories from the Buddha’s previous lives) painted here are 200 years old. Turn inland and drive for 1.2km right at the 134km post; there are some signposts to help you navigate the way.