One of those 'secret' spots that everyone seems to knows about, Jungle Beach is a pretty bay just west of Unawatuna. There are a couple of slim-line sandy coves here, some snorkelling offshore (though the reef is degraded) and a cafe (the venue for excellent DJ-driven parties on Wednesdays in high season). It's a pleasant, hilly 2km walk from Unawatuna; access by road is only via a side lane from the highway. Tuk-tuks charge Rs 400 from Unawatuna.