Lighthouse Beach

Galle

A slim swathe of sand right on the east side of the Fort. However it's not that great for a dip as there are rocks offshore and the beach is often littered.

  • Mirissa Beach

    Mirissa Beach

    17.42 MILES

    A vision of tropical bliss, Mirissa Beach boasts powdery pale sand, while its azure water is framed by an arc of coconut palms. The west side is the…

  • Tea tasting in the he Handunugoda Tea Estate and Tea Museum.

    Handunugoda Tea Estate

    10 MILES

    This exquisite tea plantation in the hills above Koggala offers (free) highly informative tours of the estate. You'll sample and learn how they produce…

  • Old fort, Galle, Sri Lanka

    Flag Rock

    0.18 MILES

    Flag Rock, at the southernmost end of the Fort, was once a Portuguese bastion. Today it is easily the most popular place to catch a sunset. During…

  • Star Fort in Matara.

    Star Fort

    23.22 MILES

    This fort was built by the Dutch to compensate for deficiencies in the neighbouring rampart, but it’s so small it could only have protected a handful of…

  • Dutch Reformed Church in the Fort Galle.

    Dutch Reformed Church

    0.29 MILES

    Originally built in 1640, the present building dates from 1752. Its floor is paved with gravestones from Dutch cemeteries, while other impressive features…

  • Tuk tuk drives through the entrance of the old Dutch gate with British Coat of Arms above.

    Old Gate

    0.23 MILES

    A beautifully carved British coat of arms tops the entrance to the Old Gate on the outer side. Inside, the letters VOC, standing for Verenigde…

  • Martin Wickramasinghe Folk Art Museum

    Martin Wickramasinghe Folk Art Museum

    7.84 MILES

    This interesting museum includes the house where respected Sinhalese author Martin Wickramasinghe (1890–1976) was born (the traditional southern structure…

  • The old fishing sailboat in the maritime museum in Galle, Sri Lanka.

    Marine Archeological Museum

    0.25 MILES

    This spacious maritime museum occupies a colossal old spice warehouse built by the Dutch and dating back to the late 17th century. The structure was…

1. Lighthouse

0.04 MILES

Guarding against the rocks at the southern end of the Galle promontory, this elegant 27m working lighthouse dates from 1939, though there's been a…

2. Point Utrecht Bastion

0.04 MILES

The eastern section of Galle's wall ends at the Point Utrecht Bastion, close to the powder magazine, which bears a Dutch inscription from 1782. Today this…

3. Meeran Mosque

0.07 MILES

Facing the lighthouse, this beautifully maintained whitewashed building is a highly unusual construction combining eclectic architectural features that…

4. Aurora Bastion

0.09 MILES

East-facing bastion, with fine views of Galle harbour. Look out for blocks of coral in its walls.

5. Dutch Hospital

0.11 MILES

Now fully restored and home to myriad upmarket boutiques and restaurants, this vast, colonnaded colonial landmark dates from the 18th century. Its size…

6. Historical Mansion

0.13 MILES

More of an antique store than a museum, this Fort townhouse (which dates back to the Dutch days) contains the private collection of a long-time local…

7. Flag Rock

0.18 MILES

Flag Rock, at the southernmost end of the Fort, was once a Portuguese bastion. Today it is easily the most popular place to catch a sunset. During…

8. Court Square

0.18 MILES

This leafy, shady square is still a hub of legal activity and has several lawyers' chambers.