Historical Mansion

More of an antique store than a museum, this Fort townhouse (which dates back to the Dutch days) contains the private collection of a long-time local family. Many exhibits have price tags; look for oodles of colonial artefacts, including collections of antique typewriters, VOC china, spectacles and jewellery. Also look out for craftspeople busy polishing gems and weaving lace; a guide will show you around.

Don't miss the places where plaster has been removed to show how the building was constructed.