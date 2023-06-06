Jaffna

Overview

A bastion of Hindu tradition, art and creative culture, Jaffna welcomes visitors warmly. It’s intriguing, unimposing, slightly off the beaten path and a thoroughly rewarding place to learn about Sri Lankan Tamil culture.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Jaffna Fort, built by the Portuguese near Karaiyur at Jaffna, Sri Lanka in 1618 under Phillippe de Oliveira following the Portuguese invasion of Jaffna. Fortress of Our Lady of Miracles of Jafanapatao

    Jaffna Fort

    Jaffna

    Long the gatehouse of the city, the vast Jaffna fort, overlooking the Jaffna lagoon, has been fought over for centuries. Today you can wander its walls,…

  • Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil

    Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil

    Jaffna

    This huge Hindu temple, crowned by a towering god-encrusted, golden-ochre gopuram, is one of the most significant Hindu religious complexes in Sri Lanka…

  • Cankili Thoppu Archway

    Cankili Thoppu Archway

    Jaffna

    The provenance of this Jaffna Kingdom relic is fairly secure. This archway is thought to be one of the palace’s original entrances. Among its weathered…

  • Jaffna Public Library, with its famous public reading room and store of newspapers and journals is one of the region's most important landmarks.

    Jaffna Public Library

    Jaffna

    Tellingly, one of the first major buildings to be rebuilt after the 2002 ceasefire was Jaffna's Public Library. It had been burnt down by pro-government…

  • Jaffna Clock Tower, built in 1875 to honor the visit of the Prince of Wales on February 21, 2020 in Jaffna, Sri Lanka.

    Clock Tower

    Jaffna

    An architectural curiosity, the spindly Clock Tower has a Moorish domed top, which makes it look like it belongs somewhere in North Africa. It was erected…

  • Mantiri Manai

    Mantiri Manai

    Jaffna

    Set back from the road, it's easy to sense the beauty that was once part of this building's soul. Completely derelict now, and with walls covered in…

  • Yamuna Eri

    Yamuna Eri

    Jaffna

    This U-shaped pool made of carved stones is neglected but still intact – it’s thought to have been the women’s bathing pool of the royal family. The tank…

  • Sangiliyan Statue

    Sangiliyan Statue

    Jaffna

    Glistening in the sun, this gold-hued statue was first erected in 1974. It portrays Cankili II, the last king of the Jaffna Kingdom (he died in 1623)…

