Set back from the road, it's easy to sense the beauty that was once part of this building's soul. Completely derelict now, and with walls covered in graffiti, the building keeps its secrets. There's much debate about its background. Some contend it dates back to the Jaffna Kingdom, when it would have been used as guest quarters for visiting ministers. Others place it in the Dutch or Portuguese colonial era, while some even claim it was built as recently as the 1890s.

Until more is known, soak up the atmosphere and concoct your own story.