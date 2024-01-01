Miralliamman Kovil

Jaffna

Easily overshadowed by the nearby Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil, this temple tries hard to be noticed with especially vibrant colours.

  • Jaffna Fort, built by the Portuguese near Karaiyur at Jaffna, Sri Lanka in 1618 under Phillippe de Oliveira following the Portuguese invasion of Jaffna. Fortress of Our Lady of Miracles of Jafanapatao

    Jaffna Fort

    1.41 MILES

    Long the gatehouse of the city, the vast Jaffna fort, overlooking the Jaffna lagoon, has been fought over for centuries. Today you can wander its walls,…

  • Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil

    Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil

    0.27 MILES

    This huge Hindu temple, crowned by a towering god-encrusted, golden-ochre gopuram, is one of the most significant Hindu religious complexes in Sri Lanka…

  • Keerimalai Spring

    Keerimalai Spring

    9.73 MILES

    This spring is a beautiful little spot: the men’s side has a picturesque stepped pool of bright aquamarine water set against the ocean, while the women…

  • Manalkadu Beach

    Manalkadu Beach

    18.48 MILES

    A small dirt road runs for 3.1km off the B371 to this lovely beach. There are a few fishing boats, some palm trees and not much else on the sand. The…

  • Cankili Thoppu Archway

    Cankili Thoppu Archway

    0.74 MILES

    The provenance of this Jaffna Kingdom relic is fairly secure. This archway is thought to be one of the palace’s original entrances. Among its weathered…

  • Jaffna Public Library, with its famous public reading room and store of newspapers and journals is one of the region's most important landmarks.

    Jaffna Public Library

    1.22 MILES

    Tellingly, one of the first major buildings to be rebuilt after the 2002 ceasefire was Jaffna's Public Library. It had been burnt down by pro-government…

  • Jaffna Clock Tower, built in 1875 to honor the visit of the Prince of Wales on February 21, 2020 in Jaffna, Sri Lanka.

    Clock Tower

    1.1 MILES

    An architectural curiosity, the spindly Clock Tower has a Moorish domed top, which makes it look like it belongs somewhere in North Africa. It was erected…

  • Kantarodai Ruins

    Kantarodai Ruins

    4.86 MILES

    Some 1km via a squiggle of lanes south of the B380 is the beautiful and mysterious Kantarodai Ruins – two dozen or so dagobas, 1m to 2m in height, in a…

