Glistening in the sun, this gold-hued statue was first erected in 1974. It portrays Cankili II, the last king of the Jaffna Kingdom (he died in 1623). During the war the statue was removed. It was restored in 2011 but not without the kind of controversy that is common in the north. Some Tamils contend that the current version lacks some of the heroic features of the original.