The ruins of Anuradhapura are one of South Asia’s most evocative sights. The sprawling complex contains a rich collection of archaeological and architectural wonders: enormous dagobas (brick stupas), ancient pools and crumbling temples, built during Anuradhapura’s thousand years of rule over Sri Lanka. Today, several of the sites remain in use as holy places and temples; frequent ceremonies give Anuradhapura a vibrancy that’s a sharp contrast to the museum-like ambience at Polonnaruwa.

  • Buddhist stupa Ruvanvelisaya Dagoba in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka.

    Ruvanvelisaya Dagoba

    Anuradhapura

    This magnificent white dagoba is guarded by a wall with a frieze of 344 elephants standing shoulder to shoulder. Apart from a few beside the western…

  • Abhayagiri Dagoba stupa, Jetavanaramaya, Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka; Shutterstock ID 539498596; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 539498596

    Abhayagiri Dagoba

    Anuradhapura

    Dating back to the 1st century BC, this colossal dagoba was the ceremonial focus of the 5000-strong Abhayagiri Monastery. Originally over 100m high, it…

  • Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi the oldest living human-planted tree in the world with a known planting date in ancient city of Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka.

    Sri Maha Bodhi

    Anuradhapura

    The sacred bodhi tree is central to Anuradhapura in both a spiritual and physical sense. It was grown from a cutting brought from Bodhgaya in India and is…

  • Jetavanarama Dagoba

    Jetavanarama Dagoba

    Anuradhapura

    The Jetavanarama Dagoba’s massive dome rises above the entire eastern part of Anuradhapura. Built in the 3rd century by King Mahasena, it may have…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    Anuradhapura

    The old British colonial administration building has recently been renovated and has an interesting collection of artwork, carvings and everyday items…

  • Ratnaprasada

    Ratnaprasada

    Anuradhapura

    Most of the 8th-century Ratnaprasada or 'Jewel Palace' lies in ruins today, though it was originally seven storeys high with a graceful, tiered roof. The…

  • Sandahiru Seya

    Sandahiru Seya

    Anuradhapura

    Two thousand years after the first of the great dagobas was constructed, a huge new stupa, the Sandahiru Seya, is rising on the south side of Anuradhapura…

  • Thuparama Dagoba

    Thuparama Dagoba

    Anuradhapura

    In a beautiful woodland setting north of the Ruvanvelisaya Dagoba, the Thuparama Dagoba is the oldest dagoba in Sri Lanka – indeed, probably the oldest…

