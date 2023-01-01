Built in 1844 with a state-of-the-art Fresnel lens, this red-brick structure on the Gay Head Cliffs is arguably the most scenic lighthouse on the Vineyard. In 2015 it was carefully moved 134ft back from its eroding cliff edge, buying at least 150 years before erosion may require another move inland. Islanders raised $3 million for the relocation.

In addition to daytime openings, the caretakers also open the lighthouse for two hours around sunset on Thursday evenings in July and August. See the website for details.