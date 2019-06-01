Aquinnah Cultural Center

Martha's Vineyard

A short walk from the Gay Head Cliffs is a lovingly preserved historic house that contains a museum dedicated to the culture and history of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head. It's just a few rooms of artifacts and information, but it's well worth a visit to gain some first-hand knowledge about some of Martha's Vineyard's original inhabitants.

  

